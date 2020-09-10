Eminem’s Home Invader Was ‘There to Kill Him,’ Officer Testifies

A police officer who responded to an April house invasion at Eminem’s home in Michigan testified in courtroom Wednesday that the intruder informed the rapper he supposed to kill him.

The testimony got here throughout a preliminary examination in Macomb County District Court docket for Matthew David Hughes, the person accused of breaking into the house of Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, on April 5. Hughes has remained in jail since that day.

Adam Hackstock, a Clinton Township police officer, relayed that Mathers stated he wakened to a person standing behind him, initially believing him to be his nephew earlier than realizing he was an intruder.

“When Mr. Mathers requested him why he was there,” Hackstock stated, “he was informed by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him.”

Hughes is charged with first-degree house invasion and malicious destruction of property. Eminem was not in courtroom, however his legal professional watched the proceedings by video.

Hackstock testified he arrived at Eminem’s home that night time to discover a safety guard wrestling with Hughes on the bottom. The officer stated Hughes launched himself as a good friend dwelling within the space. Eminem stated he walked Hughes by a number of rooms earlier than escorting him out of the home, the officer stated. The house invader wasn’t carrying a weapon, added Hackstock.

The officer additionally testified a brick was discovered contained in the damaged window of Eminem’s property. Clinton Township Det. Dan Quinn stated a a number of angles of safety footage confirmed Hughes on the premises for “fairly a while” earlier than he climbed by the window.

Decide Jacob Femminineo Jr. discovered trigger to transfer ahead with a trial, scheduling a Sept. 28 arraignment in Macomb County Circuit Court docket.

Hughes is being held on a $50,000 bond. The choose denied a request by the suspect’s legal professional to cut back the bond, including the sufferer’s fame was irrelevant to the ruling.

Prosecutors stated they imagine Hughes is homeless. The suspect’s court-appointed legal professional, Richard Glanda, stated that “psychological points” could also be at play together with his shopper.