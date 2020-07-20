Emitt Rhodes Lifeless: Singer-Songwriter and ’70s Power Pop Darling Was 70

Emitt Rhodes, a singer whose profession started within the 1960s however who grew to become critically acclaimed within the 1970s as a solo artist for his Paul McCartney seems to be and energy pop stylings, died in his sleep on July 19, in keeping with buddy and file producer Eddie Value. Rhodes was 70.

A darling of the Los Angeles scene then and now, Rhodes most not too long ago launched an album in 2016 on Omnivore Data known as “Rainbow Ends” which featured collaborations with Aimee Mann, Jon Brion, Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles and members of Jellyfish and the New Pornographers.

One in every of Rhodes’ first rock credit, in keeping with allmusic.com, was enjoying drums with the Emerals, later renamed The Palace Guard. The group donned distinctive pink uniforms and additionally was briefly the backing band for Don Grady, also called Robbie on the sitcom “My Three Sons.”

Rhodes’ subsequent band, The Merry Go-Spherical, had two high 100 hits on A&M Data in 1967. “Stay” and “You’re a Very Beautiful Lady.” “Stay” had the larger chart success, clocking in at No. 63. The group’s self-titled debut, with each songs, hit the again finish of the highest 200 album chart at #190. The group was seen on TV on ABC’s “The Hollywood Palace.”

However it was as a solo artist the place Rhodes garnered acclaim by audiences and critics. His 1970 self-titled solo debut on Dunhill Data hit No. 29 on U.S. album charts throughout a 20-week stint. A single from the album, “Recent As a Daisy,” which might have been at house on any Paul McCartney album of that period, hit No. 54 and stayed on the charts for 9 weeks.

A multi-disc set of his early recordings, The Emitt Rhodes Recordings 1969 – 1973, launched by Common in 2009, collected his first 4 solo albums, the debut, Mirror (1971), American Dream (1971) and Farewell To Paradise (1973). Rhodes’ Paul McCartney comparisons have been later the topic of a 2009 documentary, “The One Man Beatles.” Produced by Tony Blass, the movie lasting just below an hour, is offered on Vimeo.

It took over 40 years after his ’70s releases to lastly hear any model new music from Rhodes. A canopy of The Bee Gees’ “How Do You Mend a Damaged Coronary heart” was an ice breaker in 2015, adopted by “Rainbow Ends” produced by Value and launched a yr later.

Value stated there have been efforts to have Rhodes carry out reside at one of many annual Wild Honey advantages, however nothing ever got here of it. Value stated it had been hoped he would do The Beatles’ track “Rocky Raccoon.” “That may have been implausible,” he stated.

Musician and buddy Jim McFarland, whose group Jimimax featured reside appearances with Rhodes, described him as “very very sort. … He’d provide the shirt off his again,” McFarland stated.

In a 2009 interview with this author, Rhodes talked about all of the comparisons manufactured from him and Paul McCartney and stated he didn’t thoughts them. “Properly, that’s an actual praise. What are you able to say? He’s an important singer, don’t you assume? That’s what I assumed, too.”