Emitt Rhodes: Memories of a Rock Hero, Decades Into a Disappearing Act

The passing of singer-songwriter Emitt Rhodes, who died July 19 at age 70, produced the sort of small however mighty outpouring of grief that’s befitting for one of the nice cult figures of rock historical past. He’s remembered right here by tv showrunner-producer-writer John Wirth. He was the showrunner and government producer for the American Western sequence “Hell on Wheels” and is at present co-creator, government producer and author for the Netflix sequence “Wu Murderer.”

After I was 14, all I wished to be was Emitt Rhodes. I used to be enthralled together with his band, the Merry-Go-Spherical, and brought together with his silky attractiveness, vaguely British accent and McCartney-like singing and songwriting. I didn’t know then how a lot he would come to imply to me because the years glided by, and I couldn’t have imagined how our lives would intersect, however they did, on one unusual and noteworthy afternoon virtually 40 years after I first heard his track “You’re a Very Pretty Lady” buzzing out of KRLA on my clock radio.

The occasions of the afternoon we spent collectively got here flooding again once I learn of his dying on July 19th. That unhappy information was adopted by a quantity of telephone calls and emails from pals, proof that Emitt had been greater than a blip on the radar only for me. Individuals who knew and cherished me knew I had recognized and cherished him. If solely by means of his music. So I assume that is a love story. Not totally unrequited, and never totally a joyful one.

I grew up in Diamond Bar, then a sleepy hamlet about 60 miles east of L.A. Emmit grew up in Hawthorne, house of my different favourite band, the Seashore Boys. I didn’t know they’d all gone to the identical highschool, or that Emitt would break up his band, change into a solo artist, and launch simply two extra celebrated albums earlier than disappearing in 1973.

The reality is Emitt didn’t disappear. He simply stopped making information, and, properly… life goes on. Mine did too. I left California after which got here again to Los Angeles at 25 to pursue a profession in tv. All this time Emitt had stayed put, residing in a modest home throughout the road from the one he grew up in. Not within the music enterprise. However by no means not in it. My relationship with Emitt was largely imagined. He got here to me by way of his music, and that’s how he communicated with me. All through the ’80s and ’90s, together with his music already 20-30 years previous its sell-by date, I used to be nonetheless discovering fellow devotees — it wasn’t onerous — and nonetheless listening to Emitt. Avidly.

In 2006 I used to be residing in New York producing and writing a tv present referred to as “Love Monkey,” a pleasant concoction concerning the music enterprise created by Michael Rauch and starring Tom Cavanagh. I regaled the writers room about Emitt, how his music had touched me once I was a boy and caught with me as a man, how his disappearance from the music scene had at all times haunted me. We ended up writing an episode about Tom discovering and resurrecting the profession of a legendary Emitt-like character and serving to him end his long-thought-to-be-lost masterpiece. To my delight, Toni Ellis, our intrepid publish producer, was in a position to license Emitt’s track “Stay” for us to make use of on the present. We performed it below an evocative, nostalgia-filled voiceover I wrote for Tom about Emitt and the band, and I felt I’d lastly closed a loop, however a loop in… what? TBD.

After we wrapped the present I returned to Los Angeles and was sitting in my house workplace when my daughter got here in and stated, “Any individual named Toni’s on the telephone for you.” I picked up. “Write this down,” Toni stated, “It’s a telephone quantity.” I stated, “Whose?” She stated, “Emitt’s. It’s best to name him. Get along with him. Let me know the way it goes.” She hung up simply as my tongue was getting too fats for my mouth.

I sat on the quantity for 2 days and two sleepless nights earlier than I couldn’t suppose of yet another good or unhealthy motive to not name it. After I heard the telephone ringing, my coronary heart made my chest damage and my throat began closing up and I didn’t suppose I’d be capable to discuss to the person when he answered the telephone. I used to be about to hold up when his voice mail picked up. I stumbled by means of a message explaining who I used to be and thanking him for permitting us to make use of his music within the present, figuring that was as near him as I’d ever get, and perhaps that was simply tremendous.

He referred to as me again the subsequent day. “Hello John, it’s Emitt.” Once more, loopy coronary heart, in throat, making an attempt to behave cool on the telephone, failing. We talked for a couple of minutes, my head buzzing, after which I really heard phrases popping out of my mouth that appeared like they had been being spoken by another me. “Do you wish to have lunch someday?” Cowl telephone. Choke. Gag. Emitt says positive, lunch. I graciously provide to seek out a appropriate place handy to each of us, and ask what half of city he lives in. “Hawthorne.” “All proper. Nicely… you wish to come up right here or meet someplace nearer to you?” He says, “Nicely, it’d be onerous for me to come back up there since I don’t have a automobile.”

That’s what we within the tv enterprise name a clue. It appeared odd that the nice Emitt Rhodes didn’t, or wouldn’t, have a automobile, residing as he did, in Los Angeles. I wasn’t positive what it portended, if something. However my spidey-sense kicked in. Emitt invited me to choose him up at his home and gave me the tackle.

I hung up, disconcerted. The person had disappeared years in the past, and I had unearthed him. The catastrophe fantasies made my armpits swell. I virtually chickened out proper there. As a substitute, I enlisted my buddy Jeff Whitman to accompany me. Jeff had labored at Leopold Information in Berkeley within the ‘60s and had informed me how a lot the Merry-Go-Spherical’s album affected him and everyone else who labored there the primary time they’d performed it within the retailer. He was curious and keen to satisfy Emitt, and our reminiscing on the best way all the way down to Hawthorne almost erased any misgivings I’d had about what was to come back.

Hawthorne enjoys a beachy mystique as a result of Seashore Boys having grown up there, nevertheless it’s actually simply a landlocked, nondescript suburb southeast of LAX with El Segundo between it and the ocean. Emitt’s home was the identical shade as each different suburban SoCal home I’d grown up round, muted stucco, overgrown with shrubs, not clearly seen from the road, dilapidated wood fence leaning throughout the driveway. Jeff and I struggled with the gate, gave up and located our approach alongside a slender path across the different facet of the home. We regarded round like the 2 middle-aged treasure hunters we had been, misplaced, searching for our rock ‘n’ roll idol after we heard his voice emanating from inside. “Hello, John? I’ll come out,” Emitt stated.

I do know that is going to sound silly, however I form of actually anticipated 17-year-old Emitt Rhodes to step out of that home, being who he had at all times been to me, peering out at me from his album covers, ceaselessly good-looking, ceaselessly younger. I had no context for the brief, pudgy man in shorts with grey hair and beard who walked out onto the porch. That man regarded like Jerry Garcia. Emitt should’ve seen the look on my face, as a result of he stated, “I do know, I appear to be Jerry Garcia.”

The home was, as I stated, identical to the sorts of homes I’d grown up round: SoCal tract house, ca. 1950. It hadn’t been up to date. And Emitt, from what we might inform, lived within the entrance bed room, sharing the kitchen and toilet with a renter who had the remainder of the home. It was every thing I’d hoped it wouldn’t be. After some 20 minutes of trying round, him exhibiting us his room… the TV… cinderblock cabinets… cassette tapes in bins… and, if I’m remembering appropriately, his mattress on the ground.. we obtained within the automobile to go to lunch. Emitt wished to go to the Proud Chicken and requested me if I knew it. I didn’t. “I like to look at the planes land,” he stated. I prayed the acid in my abdomen would keep in my abdomen as I drove off.

On the best way to the restaurant Emitt confirmed us the place the Seashore Boys grew up. Jeff grunted from the again seat — he was on stun by now — as Emitt pointed to the Seashore Boys’ landmark on 119th Road. This, Emitt stated, was the place the Wilson brothers grew up, however they tore the home all the way down to construct the freeway. Then he informed us how he’d opened a present for the Seashore Boys on the Palladium one night time and Brian had forgotten his bass guitar. He requested Emitt if he might borrow his. “I by no means noticed that guitar once more,” Emitt quipped. “Brian Wilson owes me a bass guitar.” I drove away, accompanied by the lilting harmonies of the Century Freeway.

The Proud Chicken is a nifty little meals bazaar on the southern edge of LAX with a entire lot of colorfully painted airplanes tilted and mounted on pedestals within the yard. It options diner meals with aviation views. After we ordered our meals, I requested him straight up, “What occurred to you, man? The place did you go? How did the gorgeous man with that lovely voice, the man who wrote these songs, the man with all that expertise, how did that man disappear and drop out after making simply three albums?” Emitt stated, “You imply, the place did I am going earlier than, or after, my psychological breakdown?” He checked out me by means of his wire rims. His eyes had been blue. I gulped my Arnold Palmer, and chewed the ice.

And that’s the way it began. Emitt informed us about his days enjoying music on the Sundown Strip when he was solely 15. He talked concerning the Palace Guard, his band earlier than the Merry-Go-Spherical. About how he began out as a drummer, however was so taken with the Beatles he’d picked up the guitar and discovered each Beatles track he might sitting out on the loading dock throughout present breaks. All his songs, he stated, had been simply his try to jot down a Beatles track. He informed us about a homosexual promotor who hounded him across the Strip for years. About troubles with Invoice Rinehart, the Merry-Go-Spherical’s bass participant (RIP Invoice), that led to the breakup of the band. About his onerous contracts with report firms, his lack of ability to reside as much as his commitments to them, largely as a result of of his personal exacting requirements. He informed us all about his lawsuits. His marriages, divorces, maltreatment from his ex-wives, and ache he lived with on a regular basis as a result of he had no relationship together with his three kids — due to his ex-wives, who, based on him, had demonized him to the children.

He was open and unguarded about all of it, and talked with us like we had been outdated pals. Which, from our facet, we had been. We’d been looking at this man’s footage on albums and listening to him sing to us for 40 years. He was recognized to us. A confidant. One of our non secular guides. However what was it from his facet? Who had been we to him however two middle-aged white dudes he’d recognized for a couple hours, may know for a couple extra, after which we’d be gone. The lunch was enlightening and miserable, and sure, we noticed a lot of planes land. It was every thing I’d been dreading, and but… it was him. Emitt Rhodes. Sitting there. The one, the one. Granting us an viewers, consuming his burger, his eyes discovering the massive wide-bodies out the window as they touched down, the earth pulling at their bellies, luck and wheels providing the sort of smooth touchdown Emitt himself might have at all times been trying to find.

After lunch we went again to his home. I pulled into the drive and we sat there for a second. Sensing the encounter about over, I slipped out the Merry-Go-Spherical album I’d stolen once I was 14 and had performed tons of, perhaps hundreds of instances. The album I had studied intently – the band members on the quilt, their physique language, their fits, the best way Emitt stood there cooler than the others, cool like I wished to be, cooler than I ever might be. I had learn and re-read the liner notes written by a man named Dick Moreland, hoping for some little glimmer of perception on the way to be. As a result of if anybody might educate me the way to be, it was the man who had composed and sung the wonderful songs on this album. The man sitting subsequent to me now, in my dad automobile, on a hazy afternoon in Hawthorne, long gone the time when cool was attainable for both one of us.

On the album cowl in my lap, Emitt regarded like he was perhaps 25. The proper age. My 14-year-old self thought he should’ve been about the identical age because the Beatles, who had been additionally the right age (forever). However Emitt was solely 17 when the image was taken, younger sufficient to have been my brother. Within the awkward moments between him signing our albums (Jeff had introduced Emitt’s first and nice solo album) and us saying goodbye, Emitt stated, “So… you guys wish to see my studio?”

He unlocked the door to the dilapidated storage and we pushed our approach by means of cobwebs to get contained in the well-known Emitt Rhodes house studio I’d by now heard a lot about. That is the place he had made his solo information, writing all of the songs, enjoying all of the devices, singing all of the vocals, and recording it himself on the outdated analog recording tools accumulating mud within the dim studio. My eyes went instantly to the devices. The drums. The coated grand piano. Guitars. Organ. Home made percussion devices and thing-a-ma-jiggies hanging from the partitions and ceiling — the exact same devices I’d seen on the covers and inside jackets of his solo information. There they had been. Proper in entrance of me. Now I spotted why I had requested Jeff to come back. As a result of if this was actual… he wouldn’t be capable to overlook it both.

Now I’m 14 once more, peeing my pants that by some stroke I’d made it into Emitt’s studio. Earlier than I might ask him, he requested us if we performed. We stated we did, a little. He handed Jeff a guitar which he fiddled with, after which threw again the quilt on the Bluthner grand and informed me to play one thing for him. I almost choked. “You’re frickin’ Emitt Rhodes,” I stuttered, “You play one thing.” He put his hand on my shoulder and sat me down on the bench, mild as a bumble bee. I fumbled by means of a couple verses of “Girl Madonna” and Emitt smiled. “That track has a nice left hand,” he stated.

I’m just like the man within the third row at a Seashore Boys live performance holding up a “Barbara Ann” signal. I wished to listen to the nice Emitt Rhodes play one of his hits.He stated he didn’t bear in mind any. I begged him, “Come on, man. You wrote all these wonderful songs.” I began naming them. “Stay”; “The place Have You Been All of My Life”; “Recent as a Daisy”; “With My Face on Tthe Flooring.” He stated once more he had no thought how they went. I pressed him, “What are the chords to ‘You’re a Very Pretty Lady’? What key’s it in?” “No thought, he stated. “I’d should hearken to the report to recollect what I did. I don’t know.”

Heaps of acts from the ’60s and ’70s had been on the highway, of course, and after three Arnold Palmers, I’d swung up the nerve to inform Emitt that if he’d simply put collectively a tour individuals would line as much as see him play. I used to be positive they might. “You possibly can make a fairly good residing,” I stated, and by that I meant perhaps he might even purchase a automobile, a mattress, some furnishings, take again his home — all of his home.

“I don’t know,” Emitt stated. “I’d should study all these songs once more. Rent a band. Educate these guys the songs. Rehearse. I’d should get a tour supervisor, anyone to do the enterprise…” I stated, expectantly, “And…?” He sagged, and stated, “That’d be a lot of work.” The load of all of it settled on him. I noticed his shoulders heavy with the burden. Nonetheless, I’m cheerleading. I stated, “I do know, however how nice would it not be?” He stated, “I don’t know the way nice it’d be, nevertheless it positive could be a lot of work.”

Now he out of the blue volunteered that there was one track… he might play a little of it for us if we wished. Hell, yeah we wished. Jeff handed him the guitar and Emitt began to play an unreleased track. It didn’t sound like what guitar feels like once I play it. It sounded… cool. Easy. Stunning. And when he began to sing, the hair on the again of my neck stood up. His voice, virtually angelic as a younger man, was deeper, and wiser, nonetheless clear, nonetheless stunning, tinged now with the sound ache makes when it comes out of a hurting physique. However he’d wrapped it in a attractive Emitt Rhodes melody and we had been… transported, feeling fortunate to be standing proper there proper then.

Emitt performed a couple bars and stopped. Abruptly. “That’s all I obtained,” he stated. I don’t bear in mind what track he performed that day, I would like it to have been “Isn’t It So,” his attractive ballad from “Rainbow Ends,” his final album, which was launched in 2016, however I don’t bear in mind. After which, as out of the blue and as weirdly as this outstanding day with Emitt Rhodes started, it ended. He escorted us out of the studio, stated goodbye on the automobile, and was gone. Jeff and I sat there a second. I bear in mind trying down at Emitt’s title on the album the place he’d scrawled it simply above the title in blue ink, the signature daring, assured, full of promise. Every part the person who’d simply written it there wasn’t.

Twenty minutes later Jeff and I had been on the 405, awkward silence, neither of us having spoken a phrase since we’d left Emitt’s home. My thoughts was spinning. What actually occurred to him? I knew from my very own life and profession that the present enterprise gods aren’t honest. That good is usually a crass euphemism for money-making. That nice is essentially the most over-used and unimaginative adjective, a cocktail celebration crutch, a blandly vanilla approach to speak about artwork whenever you, your self, can’t make it. However Emitt Rhodes actually was nice, as in magnificent, outstanding, spectacular, singular, spectacular, gifted, beguiling, profound. No less than, he had been, as soon as upon a time.

I thought of how a lot music Paul McCartney has made since he turned 40, and the way a lot John Lennon music we by no means obtained. I thought of how as a younger man in a hurry to develop up Emitt had discovered a approach to get by means of to me. He actually had been a spirit information. After which, with no warning, he’d stopped guiding. I do know he talked about his intractable points together with his report firms, and perhaps like Springsteen and Fogerty he simply determined he wouldn’t make music for them anymore. However, what if it wasn’t that he wouldn’t, however that he couldn’t? What if the crackup he informed me about hit him so onerous it knocked his artwork out of him? May I settle for that? May Emitt?

I is probably not a gifted author, however I can sit down and write. That heart-to-head-to-hands-to-page connection is there. Writers’ block just isn’t and by no means has been a half of my vocabulary. However I used to be occupied with it now, about what if I awakened tomorrow and couldn’t do the factor that makes me, me? The factor that gratifies my ego, permits me to precise myself, garments me, homes me, and offers for my spouse and youngsters. May I survive that sort of lower?

Emitt did go on to resurface 43 years later together with his fourth and ultimate album, a mature, bittersweet, wistful rumination on a life considerably lower than well-lived, perhaps the one form any of us can hope for.

The center of it’s this: Emitt spoke to me once I wasn’t but a man, once I was determined for somebody to inform me the way you change into one. He talked to me in a language I understood: music. How a lot may Emitt have stated to me throughout these 43 years he remained mute, between his third and fourth albums? What number of age-appropriate lyrics, melodies and tales may he have shared? Don’t get me incorrect, I’m not a wreck. Emitt Rhodes just isn’t church. His music or lack of it isn’t the tip of the world. I’m right here. We’re right here. Issues work out as they work out. However I can’t assist however suppose his loss is my loss. Our loss. And regrettable, as all issues left undone are.

Jeff and I drove on in silence, away from Emitt’s home towards our personal houses, our personal lives, our wives and youngsters, and jobs. The afternoon behind us, I smiled. Emitt’s songs are nonetheless with me, I believed. In spite of everything these years. In spite of everything that’s occurred to him, after what didn’t occur for him, the songs are there. They haven’t flaked off. After I hear them, and take into consideration them, I really feel one thing. The songs nonetheless have the ability to take me out of right here and put me proper again there.

The again there I’m speaking about is the land of my youth — southern California… late ‘60s. I can see myself there, shifting by means of the idealized model of my life — the one which lives in my reminiscence alone. Emitt’s music is the soundtrack of that life, and it brings again pictures of my first girlfriend, Tawny Wilson, her stunning face, the white two-story tract house she lived in, three homes from the nook. I see myself standing barefoot in entrance of her home on a aromatic night time, making an attempt to keep away from her father, making an attempt to behave older than I used to be, armed with a pocket tee, a pair of Levis, and phrases Emitt Rhodes had thought of, strung collectively, put to music, and gave to me for the very reasonably priced value of simply $3.99.

These melodious phrases had fallen from his lips onto vinyl, after which flew as much as my ears and located their approach out of my mouth, pretending to be my very own. These phrases Emitt lent me, and others like me, had been phrases a lady may’ve wished to listen to again then. I bear in mind the candy pores and skin of Tawny’s neck once I kissed it with my silly 14-year-old lips. I can hear myself saying, You’re a very pretty girl, very pretty, sure you might be… Thanks, Emitt. For the phrases. And the melodies.