Emma Raducanu, the unthinkable US Open champion: the incredible numbers she reached on her way to the title

Emma Raducanu made history with her consecration at the US Open (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Nobody had her on the radar and yet she broke all forecasts: Emma Raducanu became the champion of US Open 2021 with only 18 years after beating the Canadian in the final Leylah Fernández. On the way to the title, the young British set a series of really shocking records, which position her as a fair and amazing winner.

With her victory at Flushing Meadows, the 150th-ranked tennis player in the WTA rankings became the first player in history to win a Grand Slam tournament starting from qualifying. In total, Emma played ten games and the outstanding fact is that throughout that journey did not lose a single set. The last tennis player to achieve this feat was Serena Williams in 2014. In fact, Raducanu did not even have set points against or played tie breaks.

In addition, the European becomes the youngest monarch of a Grand Slam tournament since the russian Maria Sharapova was crowned at Wimbledon in 2004, at age 17. Emma reached another milestone as being the first British to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade was crowned at Wimbledon in 1977.

The 18-year-old British woman embraces the trophy she received from Billie Jean King (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

This is the first degree in short professional career of Raducanu, who arrived at the US Open with fewer than 20 matches on the WTA Tour (a record of 13 wins and 6 losses). Although he reached the knockout stages at Wimbledon, he has yet to make his Australian Open or Roland Garros debut. The British not only won her first trophy in a major tournament, but also received the award from a legend of the discipline such as the American Billie Jean King.

And, finally, this triumph will mean a really considerable rise in the WTA rankings. Raducanu, who was ranked 338th until two months ago and now 150th, will enter the Top 25 of the classification for the first time in his career. Your next location will be Step 23.

The 18-year-old British won the surprising duel of tennis players “Teens” against Leylah Fernandez and won the victory for 6-4 and 6-3. The game was played at the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium and lasted one hour and 51 minutes.

