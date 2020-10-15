Emma Roberts to Produce Series Adaptation of Vampire Story at Netflix

Netflix has given a collection order to the YA vampire drama “First Kill,” with Emma Roberts set to government produce.

The one-hour present is predicated on the brief story of the identical title by Victoria “V.E.” Schwab that was printed within the Imprint story assortment “Vampire By no means Get Previous: Tales with Contemporary Chew” again in September. Netflix has ordered eight episodes.

Within the present, when it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she will take her place amongst a robust vampire household, she units her sights on a brand new woman on the town named Calliope. However a lot to Juliette’s shock, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a household of celebrated slayers. Each discover that the opposite gained’t be really easy to kill and, sadly, means too straightforward to fall for.

Schwab created the collection and can function co-writer and government producer. Felicia D. Henderson will function co-writer, government producer, and showrunner. Roberts and Karah Preiss will government produce beneath their Belletrist Productions banner.

In accordance to a person with data of the state of affairs, Belletrist outbid practically two dozen different teams that have been pursuing the rights to the story. It marks the most recent literary adaptation for the corporate, which began out as a e book membership based by Roberts and Preiss. It was introduced in September that the corporate had signed a first-look deal at Hulu that might concentrate on literary diversifications.

Roberts is repped by CAA, Sweeney Leisure, and Felker Toczek.

Henderson’s previous credit embrace the Marvel-Netflix collection “The Punisher,” “Empire” and “Fringe” at Fox, and the sitcoms “Moesha” and “Everyone Hates Chris.” She is repped by UTA and Epidemic Photos & Administration.

“First Kill” marks the primary of Schwab’s works to get a collection greenlight, although different initiatives of hers have been developed through the years. The CW beforehand developed collection variations of her works “The Archived” in addition to “Metropolis of Ghosts.” She is repped by CAA and Root Literary.