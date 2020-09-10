Emma Seligman’s ‘Shiva Child’ Sells Worldwide Rights to Utopia

Forward of its premiere on the Toronto Movie Pageant, Emma Seligman’s debut function “Shiva Child” has offered worldwide rights to Utopia Media.

“Shiva Child” follows a younger bisexual Jewish girl at a shiva — a mourning custom within the Jewish group — by which her older male paramour and feminine highschool sweetheart are current.

“This movie was made to characterize the varied contradictions and pressures positioned upon younger ladies, particularly younger queer ladies, from conventional households and communities and the nervousness and insecurities they really feel because of this,” Seligman stated in an announcement. “‘Shiva Child’ is a comedy a few younger girl grappling together with her self price, sexuality and independence and I couldn’t be extra thrilled to be working with such a collaborative and filmmaker targeted distributor like Utopia.”

The film, which was written and directed by Seligman, stars Rachel Sennott (“Name Your Mom,” “Tahara”), Molly Gordon (“Booksmart”), Dianna Agron (“Glee”) and Polly Draper (“Apparent Little one”).

“‘Shiva Child’ is a female-directed, female-driven comedy that deftly navigates what it means to reckon with one’s sexuality throughout the Jewish group,” stated Utopia’s head of content material Danielle DiGiacomo. “Emma Seligman has created a sharp-witted, darkish comedy and Utopia is grateful for the chance to share female-driven movie tasks and tales about queer, millennial ladies to world audiences.”

Due to the pandemic, the Toronto Movie Pageant, set to run from Sept. 10-20, can have a mixture of digital and in-person movie screenings, press conferences and crimson carpets.

Utopia additionally lately acquired “Golden Arm,” a comedy in regards to the world of girls arm wrestling. Different releases from the distribution firm embrace “Home of Cardin” and “Bloody Nostril, Empty Pockets.”

Sennott additionally government produced “Shiva Child” alongside Rhianon Jones, Victoria Ku, Martin Altmann, Fiona Altmann, and Sue Collins. Seligman, Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller and Lizzie Shapiro produced the movie.

Deal phrases have been negotiated by Danielle DiGiacomo for Utopia and Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.