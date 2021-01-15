Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch Join ‘Matilda’ Musical

Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and Alisha Weir will be part of Netflix’s musical adaptation of the beloved kids’s story “Matilda,” directed by Matthew Warchus.

Thompson will play Miss Trunchbull whereas Weir, who has appeared within the Irish TV collection “Darklands,” takes on the title position of the younger lady who learns to make use of her particular powers. Lynch was earlier reported to be in talks for the position of Miss Honey.

“‘Matilda’ will probably be an imaginative and contemporary retelling of the award-winning musical, that includes gifted younger newcomers, alongside established stars. I look ahead to introducing this beloved and highly effective story to a brand new era of followers around the globe,” Warchus stated.

Primarily based on the 1988 e-book by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” tells the story of a unprecedented lady who, armed with a pointy thoughts and a vivid creativeness, dares to take a stand to vary her story with miraculous outcomes.

Weir additionally appeared within the horror movie “Go away Me Alone.” Thompson will probably be seen subsequent in “Cruella” and final 12 months starred in “Final Christmas” and TV collection “Years and Years.”

Produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Firm with Netflix, the movie will probably be distributed worldwide by Netflix besides within the U.Okay., the place TriStar Photos will distribute in theaters.

Dennis Kelly tailored the screenplay from the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, which had music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

“Matilda” was beforehand tailored for the display in 1996, with Danny DeVito directing and Mara Wilson taking part in the title position, earlier than changing into a stage musical in London and on Broadway.