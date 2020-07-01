Emma Watts Named President of Paramount Pictures – Variety

Paramount Pictures has named influential manufacturing government Emma Watts president of its movement image group, studio chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos introduced on Tuesday.

The previous Twentieth Century Fox chief replaces Wyck Godfrey, who will exit Paramount and transition again to producing movie and TV. Watts begins July 20, and can report on to Gianopulos.

The transfer reunites Gianopulos with Watts — the 2 labored collectively at 20th Century Fox for many years and loved a detailed collaboration on hit franchises reminiscent of “Planet of the Apes” and “Kingsman.” It was Watts’ means to supervise huge, tentpole options that helped earn her the job. Godfrey’s tastes veered extra in the direction of the younger grownup and smaller fare he made his fame on by producing “Fault in Our Stars” and “Twilight.”

At Paramount he championed the likes of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Hollywood drama “Babylon” and final yr’s hit “Rocketman.” Phrase within the business is that he was much less within the managerial points of his job and had signaled to colleagues in latest months that he was sad and looking forward to a change.

In a be aware to workers, Godfrey famous that his tenure is ending at a time of unprecedented social and political change.

“One factor that the final 4 months have proven me is that change is available in probably the most surprising and unprecedented methods, and we are going to at all times should adapt to these adjustments to be able to press on and survive,” he wrote. “However it’s how we deal with one another – our households, our coworkers, our neighbors – that can outline us. Whereas I’m unhappy that my very own time at Paramount and the momentum we have been constructing was lower brief by our shutdown in March, I’m so proud of the spirit of humanity that I’ve witnessed day after day from my Paramount household throughout the joint crises of Covid-19 and the occasions following the homicide of George Floyd. We’ve got cherished and supported one another. We’ve marched in protest collectively. And in some ways, we now have grown nearer collectively, relatively than endure in isolation. We’re a household, and that’s our energy.”

Watts will oversee the studio’s movie operations from growth to launch, together with Paramount Pictures and Paramount Gamers manufacturing labels. She’ll additionally handle inventive and growth teams and supervising casting, bodily manufacturing, submit manufacturing and music. Elizabeth Raposo will proceed to serve in her present position as president of manufacturing, reporting to Watts.

With the arrival of Watts, Paramount now has solely feminine manufacturing heads — together with Mireille Soria in animation and Nicole Clemens in TV.

“Emma is one of probably the most distinctive executives within the movie business. I labored along with her for nearly 20 years throughout her profession at Fox and have watched her grow to be the stellar chief and artistic expertise she is in the present day,” mentioned Gianopulos. “As Paramount continues its evolution and progress, I’m thrilled that she is going to deftly information the movie studio along with her impeccable style, expertise relationships and revolutionary imaginative and prescient.”

Watts remained at Fox after its acquisition by the Walt Disney Firm in 2019. Nonetheless, she grew dissatisfied by the position she was given within the new firm, as Fox’s tasks struggled to realize consideration from its company dad and mom (a state of affairs that was exacerbated after Fox releases reminiscent of “Darkish Phoenix” and “Stuber” stumbled shortly after the merger was accomplished). Watts is seen as a gifted government with robust inventive instincts and a capability to work with prime filmmakers reminiscent of Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott. There had been rumors that she was being eyed for a gig at Apple, serving to the tech large strengthen its ties to Hollywood.

Watts’ rent marks is one other indication that Gianopulos is keen to encompass himself with executives with whom he has developed robust working relationships. Since taking on at Paramount in 2017, Gianopulos has employed a number of former Fox workforce members, together with distribution chief Chris Aronson and world communications head Chris Petrikin. He additionally had discussions with former Fox 2000 head Elizabeth Gabler about becoming a member of the studio, however she opted as an alternative to type a multiplatform manufacturing cope with Sony and HarperCollins.