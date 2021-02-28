Emmanuel Acho to Replace Chris Harrison for After the Final Rose

Following widespread criticism for his feedback perpetuating racism, longtime “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison will probably be changed by Emmanuel Acho for the “After the Final Rose” episode, Selection has realized.

Acho is a best-selling writer and the host of the on-line sequence “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” which serves to spark significant dialogue round racial ignorance. The present launched in June 2020 and has greater than 80 million views to date. A former NFL linebacker, Acho can also be an analyst for Fox Sports activities and the co-host of “Converse for Your self.”

Throughout the particular, airing March 15 after the present’s finale, Acho will sit down with “Bachelor” lead Matt James, in addition to his closing three ladies: Bri, Michelle and Rachael. Acho will focus on the consequence of the finale and the present occasions surrounding the “Bachelor” franchise.

“It’s each an honor and privilege to be internet hosting ‘After the Final Rose.’ That is an extremely pivotal episode on certainly one of the most storied exhibits in tv historical past,” Acho stated in a press release.

Former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay stated in an interview with Folks this week that Acho could be her decide to exchange Harrison, although it’s unclear if her suggestion affected ABC’s resolution.

“For AFTR, Bryan and I each talked about this — we predict Emmanuel Acho could be improbable,” Lindsay informed Folks, including that Acho is “very outspoken about racial injustice, for social justice, and has just about been the one that stated, ‘I can have these uncomfortable conversations, and folks belief it.’”

“Who higher to lead it?” Lindsay continued. “[He’s] somebody who’s not concerned with the franchise, no ties, no bias — I believe it’d be nice.”

Harrison had beforehand introduced that he could be “stepping apart” from the franchise for an undisclosed time period in the wake of the controversy, which erupted earlier this 12 months when former pictures of “The Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell surfaced, displaying her at an Previous South plantation-themed fraternity occasion.

The controversy hit a boiling level when Harrison sat down for an interview on “Additional” with Lindsay, seemingly defending Kirkconnell, going to nice lengths to converse out towards the “woke police” and suggesting that the pictures weren’t offensive once they had been taken in 2018.

“The image was from 2018 at an Previous South antebellum occasion… that’s not a superb look,” Lindsay stated throughout the interview with Harrison, to which he grew to become defensive and replied, “Effectively, Rachel, is it a superb look in 2018? Or, is it not a superb look in 2021? As a result of there’s an enormous distinction.”

“It’s not a superb look ever,” Lindsay stated, including, “If I went to that occasion, what would I characterize at that occasion?”

As well as to the problematic pictures, Kirkconnell additionally favored pictures on social media that included the Accomplice flag, and was accused on TikTok of bullying a classmate for courting a Black man. (Kirkconnell, who stays a frontrunner on the present season of “The Bachelor,” has since apologized, stating, “I used to be ignorant, however my ignorance was racist.”)

The controversy has been steadily rising on social media, as quite a few members of Bachelor Nation have been talking out towards the franchise — not simply for this particular incident, however for the franchise’s historic dealing with of race and inclusion.

James, present star of “The Bachelor” — who’s the first-ever Black lead of the present in its two-decade historical past — launched a press release earlier this week, stating that the Harrison scandal “was a transparent reflection of a a lot bigger problem that ‘The Bachelor’ franchise has fallen brief on addressing adequately for years.”

James’ season is the most various one ever with 25 contestants who establish as BIPOC being a part of the solid. The ladies united to launch a press release in response to the Harrison and Kirkconnell controversy, writing, “We’re deeply disillusioned and need to make it clear that we denounce any protection of racism. Any protection of racist conduct denies the lived and continued experiences of BIPOC people. These experiences are usually not to be exploited or tokenized.”

Whereas Harrison is stepping apart as host of “After the Final Rose,” it’s unclear if he’ll seem in the episode in any capability.

It’s additionally not clear when Harrison will probably be returning as host of the “The Bachelor” franchise, or whether or not he’ll return in any respect. ABC has not commented on Harrison’s standing with the franchise.

Usually, after a season of “The Bachelor” wraps, “The Bachelorette” instantly heads into manufacturing to make its early spring airdate. Then, after “Bachelorette” wraps, manufacturing begins on summer time sequence “Bachelor in Paradise,” which is deliberate to return this summer time after being scrapped final 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harrison serves as host of all these exhibits — and has been the solely host since the franchise debuted in 2002 — so ought to “Bachelorette” stick to its deliberate manufacturing schedule, ABC and Warner Horizon will want to decide concerning Harrison’s involvement quite rapidly.

“After the Final Rose,” which serves as the finale episode to every season, will want to dig deep into quite a few points which have been raised this season. Except for Harrison’s scandal, James has indicated that he needs solutions concerning Kirkconnell, whose resurfaced pictures he referred to as “extremely disappointing.” (Kirkconnell nonetheless stays a finalist on James’ season, which has resulted in a clumsy viewing expertise for viewers members who’re conscious of the controversy happening off-camera.)

“The fact is that I’m studying about these conditions in actual time,” James wrote, “And it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly.”

“The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” airs March 15 on ABC, following the finale of “The Bachelor.”