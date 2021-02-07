Emmanuel Gigliotti revealed having played the final against Pumas with COVID-19: “I played it with the bug”

The confession of Puma Gigliotti

In the final of the Guardianes 2020 tournament, the Argentine forward, Emmanuel gigliotti, was essential for the club Leon get the title, because he scored a couple of goals; However, he recently confessed that during the final encounter, he played it infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

During an interview with an Argentine media, the footballer explained that he played this important match infected, but did not know of his condition, until the next day, when an exam had to be performed to travel to his homeland.

“I played the second final, without knowing it, infected”, he recounted during the talk. “The next day I was leaving for Argentina, I do the PCR that they asked me in Argentina and it gives me positive. So it means that I played the final with the bug”.

It is worth mentioning that after this game it was not disclosed about a situation of massive contagions in some of the two institutions and so far, neither of the two clubs or even the leaders of the Liga MX have ruled on the matter.

(Photo: Omar Martínez / Reuters)

The only positive case in some of the institutions that became relevant was that of Ignacio Ambriz, technical director of La Fiera, who had to be admitted to a hospital as a preventive measure after its contagion. However, this lasted until December 25, that is, a week and a half after the Mexican soccer final was held.

Although this news triggered some emergency alerts, journalists and specialized media soon reported that the strategist was stable and uncomplicated during your treatment.

During the previous tournament, COVID-19 detection tests on Liga MX teams were performed each 15 days, however, after a outbreak of 19 positive cases in Rayados de Monterrey, those responsible for the championship decided to reduce this period to 10 days, in order to redouble health protocols against the disease.

Through a statement, the League indicated that the amendment to the regulation represented a measure “to increase the visibility of Liga MX and the clubs against possible infections, in addition to integrating a test of IGG antibodies to have a record of people who already had COVID-19 ″.

On this subject, the president of the league, Mikel Arriola, pointed out that it should “continue with more tests, less space between them, take the necessary measures, isolate those who test positive on PCR and keep going in the competition ”.

(Photo: Eduardo Verdugo / AP)

It should be remembered that one of the players who generated the most controversy in this matter was the forward Rogelio Funes Mori, who tested positive for the disease but was also accused of having played against America knowing he had the virus, matter against which he railed a few days ago.

“I heard that I did not show up to train on Sunday and they were misinformed. If they report in lies, it would have been better not to say anything. They touched on a very sensitive issue such as health, the coronavirus, they passed a limit, they defamed me, they disrespected me and for all this, don’t talk more if they don’t have evidence to accuse me ”, he concluded.

The ram asked that provide proof that he had faced the azulcrema with the disease, as he claimed to have had symptoms of the disease, such as loss of smell and taste, the day after the game.

“What evidence did they accuse me of playing with COVID-19 against America? Is a delicate topic. With America I felt good, I trained normally, I did not present symptoms”, Concluded the soccer player.

