Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin agreed to an IAEA inspection at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian Vladimir Putin in a conversation with French Emmanuel Macron (Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File)

The French President, Emmanuel Macrongot that russian Vladimir Putin agree that the terms of the sending a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have the approval of both Ukraine and the United Nations.

This is the message highlighted by the Elysee after a telephone conversation held this Friday between the presidents of France and Russia on that Ukrainian nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, which is occupied by Russian troops and has been the subject of mutual accusations between Moscow and kyiv in recent weeks about the authorship of bombings in their environment.

According to the French presidency, Macron “once again underlined his concern about the risks” that suppose the current situation in that atomic installation.

That’s why, reiterated his support for the rapid dispatch of an IAEA expert mission and let it be done”with conditions accepted by Ukraine and the United Nations“, what Putin gave his agreementalways according to the Elysee.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

The head of the Kremlin and the French president are scheduled to speak again”in the coming days”, once the technical teams have discussed these modalities and before the mission is deployed.

Shortly before the public communication of Macron’s cabinet, It had been Putin’s who had advanced that the two leaders support the sending of that mission urgently “that allows evaluating the situation at the scene”.

For Moscow, the “systematic bombing of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian military creates the danger of a major catastrophe that can lead to the radioactive contamination of large territories.”

A scenario totally rejected by the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskywhat has denounced that it is the Russians who are applying a “deliberate terror” in the plant that “can have catastrophic global consequences for the whole world”.

Macron had requested last Tuesday the withdrawal of Russian troops from these nuclear facilities, after speaking with Zelensky, in the name of security.

