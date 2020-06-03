Emmerdale bosses confirm where lockdown specials sit in soap’s timeline

Emmerdale can be ending its run of pre-filmed episodes this week and for the subsequent three weeks, we can be visiting choose characters to test in on what life is like for them in lockdown.

Whereas speaking to RadioTimes.com and different press, collection producers Jane Hudson, Laura Shaw and Kate Brooks revealed that the lockdown specials will happen at numerous factors throughout isolation and can permit viewers to see what these characters are like as they go about their everyday lives, albeit in unusual circumstances.

“They’re type of a snapshot of what Emmerdale would seem like if all our characters had been in lockdown and going via what we’re going via,” mentioned Laura Shaw of what we must always anticipate these particular episodes to be.

She added that the episodes will reference what we’ve seen on display screen already however that they may even “reveal a bit of data or a secret, about these characters which can then feed into future tales”.

As to where these episodes will match in the timeline of the present, Kate Brooks mentioned “they’re snapshots of life” and that we’ll be visiting characters at completely different factors all through lockdown – however the period of time that can really cross for these characters can be undetermined. Episodes can have a show on the display screen to let viewers know at what level in time we’re at with every pair taking the highlight.

The six episodes will give attention to completely different pairings every time, and can see the next take centre stage:

Cain and Aaron (Jeff Hordley and Danny Miller)

Chas and Paddy (Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt)

Sam and Lydia (James Hooton and Karen Blick)

Marlon, Al and Ellis (Mark Charnock, Michael Wildman, Aaron Anthony)

Mandy and Vinny (Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson)

Jimmy and Nicola (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler)

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. When you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV information.