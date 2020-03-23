Emmerdale cast: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?

Your information to all the comings and goings on Emmerdale over the subsequent few months of 2020…

LEAVING

Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather)

Virtually three years since he was jailed for raping spouse Rhona Goskirk, toxic Pierce made a shock return in January 2020 when he was revealed as Graham Foster’s killer. He went on a crazed rampage to get Rhona again into his life, culminating in an epic showdown which noticed fiesty Rhona declare her independence again. He’s lastly again behind bars and it appears this is the finish of Pierce for now – and not a second too quickly.

Doug Potts (Duncan Preston)

Doug departed the village completely after getting a suggestion from ex-villager Betty Eagleton to stay along with her Down Underneath. Former Victoria Wooden alumni Preston has been on the present as Laurel’s lovable dad since 2007, and RadioTimes.com understands this is the final we’ll see of him on display for some time and that there aren’t any present plans for him to return.

Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan)

Match farmer Pete left in February 2020. Ex-Hollyoaker Quinlan performed the unlucky-in-love Barton boy from 2013 when he arrived with dad James (RIP) and brothers Ross and Finn (additionally RIP). Over the years was memorably concerned with Debbie Dingle and Rhona Goskirk, and even stored it in the household by having the odd roll in the hay with auntie (by marriage solely, they’re not Dingles) Moira.

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough)

Fan favorite Graham was killed off in an epic January whodunnit nonetheless shaping Emmerdale as 2020 continues. Scarborough had been a part of the solid since 2017 and producers took benefit of his character’s reputation by pitting him towards half the village and giving them a motive for homicide – besides it turned out it was none of them, as the killer was rapist Pierce Harris, who’s return was stored below wraps till he was uncovered as the attacker.

RETURNING

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller)

Fan favorite Aaron went north of the border to stick with household in Scotland after a tumultuous few months, giving Miller a well-deserved vacation after months of trauma for his alter ego. Aaron is again for the triple christening of infants Theo, Harry and Eve in March 2020.

Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell)

Final seen heading off to Scotland in the aftermath of spouse Lisa’s dying to stick with granddaughter Debbie, widowed Zak returned in March 2020. In accordance to studies, Halliwell took a six month break from the present earlier than bringing the flat-capped patriarch again. The Dingles are going by means of turmoil at the second, and want their figurehead to steer them in the proper course.

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb)

Webb’s real-life maternity depart is the cause for Deb’s present on-screen absence – the actress gave beginning to her third little one, Ace, in July, one other son for her and co-star Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe) and brother for Buster, who is 9, and three-year-old Bowie. The mechanic is operating a storage up in Scotland left to her in Lisa’s will.

Though there’s been no official touch upon Webb’s return whereas she spends time along with her household, followers can probably anticipate her alter ego to be again in the village a while in 2020.

JOINING

Paul (Reece Dinsdale)

Dinsdale will play Paul, a person from Mandy Dingle’s previous who will shake up her future when he arrives this spring. From 2008 and 2010 the actor performed Joe McIntyre, one in every of Gail’s doomed husbands in Corrie, who memorably tried to faux his dying in an insurance coverage rip-off that went unsuitable and he ended up dying for actual. Joe was additionally the father of Michelle Keegan’s character, Tina. Multi-tasker Dinsdale has additionally been behind the digital camera at Emmerdale not too long ago, and has directed some episodes.

DI Malone (Mark Womack)

Joining the ranks of dodgy Emmerdale coppers is new dangerous boy on the block Detective Inspector Malone (see additionally rapist Mark Bails), who already has Cain Dingle and Will Taylor in his pocket as a part of his corruption community. Malone is performed by Mark Womack, who additionally starred in in BBC1 cop drama Liverpool 1 and is the real-life husband of Samantha Womack, previously EastEnders’ Ronnie Mitchell.

