Emmerdale | Charity kisses stranger amid fear for Vanessa relationship

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is all set to make her life a bit extra difficult in Emmerdale subsequent week when she has a random encounter that takes some shocking turns.

She begins the week involved about her relationship with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) when she appears determined to maintain her distance on the listening to. Beginning to assume her lover is having an affair, Charity takes off and ignores calls from Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) who she has been confiding in.

However it’s when she decides to return house that the issues actually begin for her.

After some considering, Charity decides to move again however is caught up in a collision with one other driver as she leaves. Solely when she confronts him, it quickly turns into clear that one thing else is occurring and the opposite driver seems to be very eager to purchase her silence.

Sensing she has leverage, Charity doubles the quantity he has supplied and the pair begin speaking. He’s capable of work his charms on her and never solely does she find yourself agreeing to the unique provide of £500, however the pair get speaking and find yourself sharing a kiss.

She instantly goes to depart following the kiss, however some noises from contained in the boot of the person’s automotive get her consideration. As she makes her means over to see what it’s, she finds that the charming man now has a unique tone – and a warning for her to remain away. What’s Charity bought herself concerned on this time?

Elsewhere on the Dales, Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) learns that it was Tracy who slashed his tyres. Wanting revenge, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is fast to level out that he has no proof.

The enemies maintain piling up for Jamie following all his current scheming and mendacity and, with him attempting to shift the blame onto Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) for his crime, it could possibly be some time earlier than we study if Jamie can pay for his actions.

