Emmerdale confirms DI Malone’s real identity – and it’s very bad news for Cain

In true Line of Responsibility fashion, Emmerdale revealed their latest group member, DI Malone (Mark Womack), to be an entire and utter toe-rag.

He’s definitely not a straight-forward police man as Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is aware of all too effectively.

It began within the aftermath of the Rustlers at Butler’s Farm, which noticed Nate Robinson non-fatally shot.

The handgun that behind the assault was not solely unmarked, but it surely has a very dodgy historical past behind it.

DI Malone was drafted in along with his group to look Emmerdale for the weapon, however to no avail.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) made effectively certain it had been cleared, after storing it in a automotive on its technique to be crushed.

Malone asserted his energy to Cain, letting him know he is able to tear him down if he must to search out the responsible get together.

However cool-as-a-cucumber Cain didn’t waiver and he appears to be within the clear – at the very least for the second.

Malone headed straight spherical to see Will who was completely horrified to see him.

When Daybreak and the copper she was with went upstairs, Malone dropped the bombshell – it’s was his gun.

What’s extra, Malone alluded to a legal previous with Will, who appears to have been doing work for him for some time.

Utterly livid his gun has gone, Malone insisted there have been penalties for Will if he refused to assist him.

Holding up Lucas’s toy dinosaur, the dodgy cop warned his nemesis he would make him pay if he was unruly.

Can Will save his household and his new life from Malone’s torment?

And don’t count on this to be the final Cain has seen of the investigator, who has already rubbed him up the mistaken approach…

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the newest news, interviews and spoilers.

