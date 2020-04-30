Emmerdale hints at romantic past for Harriet and DI Malone

Everyone knows vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is one thing of a darkish horse – earlier than she donned the canine collar she was an undercover cop who fell for the gangster she was meant to be bringing to justice, plus she’s had a fling with dangerous boy Cain Dingle.

Now Emmerdale is hinting at one other attainable notch on the clergywoman’s pre-Bible bedpost following a loaded alternate with dodgy detective Mark Malone (Mark Womack). Had been the pair extra than simply colleagues?

Wednesday 29th April’s episode noticed Harriet meet Malone in secret to debate the gun her lover Will Taylor was hiding, hoping to negate any unfavorable fallout that may jeopardise custody of his grandson Lucas.

Whereas viewers are conscious the twosome moved in the identical circles throughout Harriet’s former profession on the drive, their clandestine assembly crackled with chemistry and the suggestion of unfinished enterprise.

When referred to as out on shacking up together with her former goal Mr Taylor, Harriet replied to Malone: “You may’t assist who you fall in love with,” with the corrupt cop countering: “We each know that. The past doesn’t at all times stayed buried…”

Womack advised RadioTimes.com when he joined the solid in March 2020 there was one other secret motive Malone had come to the village, past eager to develop his nefarious community to incorporate Will and Cain, however refused to expose any particulars.

He additionally addressed the potential for a reference to the native holy girl from their shared profession path, so might these two tantalising teasers be related? Did Malone and Finch have a passionate fling that ended badly and he’s tracked her right down to win her again – or tempt her to hitch his evil empire?

Subsequent week, Will’s involvement with the dastardly DI takes a harmful flip when he’s crushed up whereas on his largest job but. Is Malone truly utilizing Will to get to Harriet? Contemplating her vibrant past, something is feasible relating to the plucky head of the parish…

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. Should you’re trying for extra to look at try our TV information.