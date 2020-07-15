Emmerdale icon Paula Tilbrook dies aged 89

Emmerdale legend Paula Tilbrook has handed away on the age of 89, it has been confirmed.

The actress died in December final 12 months however the information was solely formally introduced right now, with an obituary being posted on the theatre trade web site The Stage.

And her household confirmed the brand new in a press release to Leisure Day by day, saying, “The household of Paula Tilbrook are unhappy to verify the peaceable passing of their beloved Paula.

“She died of pure causes just a few months in the past at house together with her family members beside her. The household respectfully requests privateness at this troublesome time.”

Tilbrook starred as village gossip Betty Eagleton on the cleaning soap for 21 years from 1994 to 2015, and in addition had an in depth profession throughout TV, theatre and radio.

A few of her different credit included starring in eleven episodes of Coronation Avenue again in 1973, showing alongside Ian McKellen within the TV movie Walter in 1982, and roles on in style TV reveals together with Final of the Summer season Wine, Brookside, and Andy Capp.

When she left Emmerdale again in 2015, Tilbrook instructed RadioTimes.com that she requested for her character Betty Eagleton to not be killed off.

She mentioned, ““I did ask Kate Oates, our producer, to not have me murdered. I used to be fed up of murders. It’s a really harmful place to be. You’re higher off within the Bronx than Emmerdale village.

“And he or she mentioned to me, ‘Oh no, after all I gained’t’. And he or she hasn’t. It’s a correct glad ending. Who doesn’t like a cheerful ending?”

On her character’s ending, which noticed her go away the village to reside with a person she’d met on her travels in Australia, she mentioned, “I’m completely overawed by it. I’m over the moon and I refill each time I give it some thought.

“What Betty will miss most are the folks. Each one in all them. And it’s the identical for me – I’ll miss the folks desperately.”

