Emmerdale introduces Vinny’s long-lost dad and teases dramatic reason why he left

When Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) returned to Emmerdale after nearly 20 years in 2019 she introduced a grown-up son together with her – or so we thought. It quickly emerged Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) was not truly a Dingle in any respect and kind-hearted Mandy raised him after her ex Paul Ashdale, his dad, did a runner when the lad was a toddler.

Now followers will lastly get to fulfill the aforementioned father when he involves the village in the hunt for his long-lost son, and we’re promised a juicy backstory to clarify his absence.

“Paul left when Vinny was 4 years outdated,” explains Reece Dinsdale, who’s taking part in the estranged mother or father, and who cleaning soap followers will know from his stint on Coronation Avenue as Joe McIntyre, Gail’s ill-fated fourth husband (2008-2010). “There’s a reason why he deserted him, however we received’t comprehend it immediately. You’ll have to attend a bit to seek out out!”

Mandy is unexpectedly reunited together with her outdated flame on Wednesday 15th April when she hitches a raise to Sam and Lydia’s marriage ceremony, following a disastrous hen night time that her stranded on a roadside, and is shocked to see the driving force is Vinny’s father.

“His first line is ‘I’ve come for my son, for Vinny’,” continues Dinsdale. “So we’re in little question about who he is and what he needs. He is aware of the place Mandy’s household lived so he’s tracked her down, and has no agenda apart from eager to see Vinny once more and to make amends for leaving. What you see is what you get with Paul, he is again to make up for all these misplaced years. His intention is to be a great dad.”

For causes that can turn into clear later down the road, Mandy is way from glad to see Paul and is so determined to maintain him and Vinny aside she lies that his boy not lives regionally.

“They actually don’t get off on the very best footing. Immediately she lies Vinny isn’t there and tells him to go away as she doesn’t need to see him once more. It’s not the warmest welcome!”

Thought dissatisfied, Paul seems to just accept Mandy’s story and drives off, leaving her relieved. Nonetheless, later when the chaotic Dingle clan collect for a household picture exterior the Woolpack on the marriage ceremony reception, Paul is secretly parked up close by having adopted Mandy. Spying her from his automobile with the person who have to be his grown-up son, he realises he’s been lied to and plots his subsequent transfer…

“Mandy merely doesn’t need Paul anyplace close to Vinny,” feedback Riley. “She thought he’d gone eternally. She confides in Lydia, who tries to make her see that perhaps Paul has modified. However Mandy retains insisting nobody is aware of him like she does. There’s a way she’s defending herself, in addition to Vinny, from this man. This storyline will deliver out her weak aspect.”

With new signing Dinsdale sticking round for some time it will probably’t be too lengthy earlier than Vinny is confronted with the daddy who abandoned him – or earlier than viewers know precisely why he did it within the first place…

