Emmerdale: Max Parker on Luke’s potential love triangle with Victoria and Aaron

Emmerdale’s Luke and Victoria have solely in the previous couple of weeks made the choice to start a relationship collectively, however do the pair have a future?

And what are the possibilities of one thing that some followers have been assuming is on the playing cards for some time now really happening- a love triangle involving Aaron?

Effectively, issues are about to take a growth on the subject of the pair already collectively, and followers of them might not like what they hear. Issues do at first seem like on the up for them although following the newborn’s christening.

Regardless of some emotional upheaval within the type of Wendy who’s compelled to confront her emotions concerning the son she has misplaced, and receives a hug from Victoria within the course of, the 2 later discover themselves alone and waste no time in taking issues to the subsequent degree.

The following morning, Luke is delighted on the growth, however that’s short-lived when he notices some awkwardness coming from Victoria. Have they rushed issues to the purpose the place she now not thinks a relationship will work between them?

With regards to whether or not Luke actually is in love with Victoria, actor Max Parker has some ideas of his personal.

“It’s such a delicate state of affairs that they’re in and there’s the entire Christening and Aaron’s again” Parker defined to press together with RadioTimes.com, highlighting simply among the points that the 2 face.

“It’s type of an enormous eye-opener for each Luke and Victoria. So, the love query, I feel it’s laborious to say due to so many voices in each of their heads getting in the best way”.

On whether or not Victoria might finish issues altogether, he had the next to say. “She may nicely do. She’s acquired to be very trustworthy with herself and him”. That doesn’t sound overly optimistic, does it?

However, what about Aaron, a personality who has had many a falling out with Luke alongside the best way? Some followers consider that the historical past of friction is paving the best way for an affair between the 2 of them.

If that is one thing you need to see occur, nicely in accordance with the person itself it might be greatest to not get your hopes up with Parker explaining that whereas he thinks the thought is enjoyable, he isn’t satisfied it’s one thing that may ever occur.

“I simply assume that on the minute Luke has solely acquired eyes for Victoria,” he stated, including: “Persons are all the time going to invest about whether or not (feuding characters) really like one another. However I don’t assume so.”

Admittedly, choices like this are within the arms of the writers, but it surely doesn’t sound like that relationship twist is on the playing cards any time quickly.

And as for who he wish to work extra with? He has one particular person in thoughts there that he feels would enable him to play extra comedic scenes. “I’d love to do a couple of perhaps with Lisa who performs Mandy, I feel she’s good and she’s nice to work with as nicely”.