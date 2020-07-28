Emmerdale pregnancy shock for Tracy – will her romance with Nate survive?

There’s a shock in retailer for Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) in Emmerdale subsequent week when the couple uncover they’re anticipating a child. As they’ve solely been collectively for a short while, it’s honest to say this wasn’t on the agenda.

“Her first response is complete shock,” says Walsh. “She’s on the capsule, they suppose they’ve been cautious so it does come as a large shock. Her and Nate haven’t been collectively that lengthy so they’re each in shock at first!”

Just a few years again, Tracy fell pregnant by ex-husband David Metcalfe however made the tough choice to have a termination as he had left her for one other girl, Maya Stepney – who ended up abusing his son Jacob. Walsh acknowledges subsequent week’s information brings again painful reminiscences, however offers her a definite perspective on the state of affairs.

“Going by way of that with David was one thing she by no means envisaged however she knew it was the fitting factor to do on the time,” she displays. “The considered doing it once more is inconceivable to her, and shortly after she learns she’s pregnant by Nate she thinks having an abortion just isn’t an choice. It nonetheless lives with her day-after-day.

“This time she has grown up rather a lot and is stronger and unbiased, and nearly seems like she might do it alone if she needed to. Tracy has at all times wished to be a mum sooner or later, however didn’t suppose it could occur like this.

“Her and Nate are having enjoyable and having fun with themselves. After David shattered her desires she had little flings with Billy after which Pete, we’ve not had the possibility to discover if Nate is the one. However possibly this might be Tracy’s fairy story, the pleased ending she wished. Simply not in the best way she envisaged!”

In addition to Tracy’s tumultuous time over the previous couple of years, she additionally misplaced her dad Frank and is supporting huge sister Vanessa by way of most cancers, hot-headed Nate has displayed a unstable streak since arriving within the village in 2019.

The hunky farmhand seduced Moira Dingle, intentionally wrecking her marriage to Cain Dingle, who he then revealed was his long-lost father. Cain had no concept Nate even existed and the true, tragic story of his childhood despatched ripples across the neighborhood.

Is that this actually the fitting time for the pair to decide to elevating a baby, or are there some exhausting conversations that have to be had?

“Tracy or Nate have by no means mentioned the long run,” admits Walsh. “Neither of them actually know the way they really feel about one another, they’ve by no means correctly stated ‘I like you’ or any of that so it is rather quickly to be going into parenthood. However whereas they realize it’s a bit ridiculous that is the place they’re at, they know they’ll do it.

“They each have sizzling heads and are very passionate, and will most likely deliver out the most effective and worst out of one another as issues develop. Throwing a child into the combination might be very entertaining and it gained’t be straightforward…”

