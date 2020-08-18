Emmerdale recasts Kirin Kotecha as he returns to ITV soap

The function of Kirin Kotecha on Emmerdale has been recast – with Rish Shah set to tackle the half beforehand performed by Adam Fielding.

In accordance to Digital Spy, the character will return to the soap in a couple of weeks time, showing throughout a handful of episodes.

He might be closely concerned within the present storyline which sees Charity Dingle try to undertake his son Johnny Woodfield – together with his permission wanted to ensure that the adoption to go forward.

The character was performed by Adam Fielding throughout his authentic stint on the present between 2014 and 2016, however the actor opted to go away the soap – happening to make appearances in dramas together with Ackley Bridge and Within the Darkish within the years since.

His alternative within the function, Rish Shah, has beforehand been seen in episodes of Years and Years, Medical doctors and Casualty – whereas he has additionally bagged a job within the upcoming third movie within the To All The Boys franchise.

Kirin was final seen on the soap 4 years in the past when he went on the run after killing Tess Harris (Nicola Stephenson) in a automotive accident, and is supposedly mendacity low in South America – but it surely’s been strongly hinted that his ex-step-mum Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) is aware of greater than she’s letting on with regard to his whereabouts.

The character first appeared within the village in 2014, as the hot-headed son of dodgy businessman and convicted arsonist Rakesh Kotecha (Pasha Bocarie) and had an on-off affair with Vanessa Woodfield, finally main to the start of their son.