Emmerdale reveals Andrea’s fate as police suspect Jamie of foul play

Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) vanished with out a phrase, and with out her purse or automotive, after an explosive showdown with husband Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) over his affair with Belle Dingle.

Now the whereabouts of the scorned Emmerdale partner have turn into a matter for the police who suspect Jamie is concerned along with her disappearance, however followers know Andrea is definitely in hiding with daughter Millie. Is she plotting to go on the run for good, or faux her loss of life and body her dishonest hubby for homicide?

Friday fifth June’s cliffhanger, the final episode filmed earlier than the cleaning soap was compelled to cease filming because of the pandemic lockdown in March, revealed Andrea was laying low in a resort room whereas a lacking individuals investigation was launched within the village.

Jamie did himself no favours when interviewed by the cops, struggling to hide his anger in the direction of Andrea for humiliating him after exposing his fling in public on the Woolpack pub quiz earlier this week.

Livid to be taught Mrs Tate knew in regards to the infidelity and plotted in opposition to him and Belle for weeks, Jamie cruelly rejected his spouse and insisted he needed to be with Ms Dingle, however having initially accused her of exposing the fling to power him to finish his marriage left Jamie rejected by his lover.

Andrea went from desperately making an attempt to cling on to her different half to vanishing into skinny air with Millie, leaving all the things behind aside from just a few of her little lady’s necessities.

As suspicion falls on Jamie for foul play, who’s frantic about Millie’s security, Andrea is secretly pulling the strings from her hideout the place she seems to have lastly found her interior revenge-fuelled minx – however what precisely is she planning?

She’s intentionally made her disappearance look dodgy by leaving her automotive, money and bank cards behind. Is she taking part in a protracted recreation to color Jamie as a killer who did her in for exposing his unhealthy behaviour? Is she planning to make use of Millie as a pawn and maintain her to ransom if he doesn’t meet her calls for? Or is she set to run off and begin a brand new life undercover, leaving Jamie tormented and by no means understanding what occurred to his youngster?

No matter Andrea’s as much as we’re going to have to attend some time to search out out, as the subsequent episode from Monday eighth June leaps round in time as Emmerdale acknowledges the lockdown with some specials. The main focus might be on six completely different households over the subsequent three weeks, and the Tates will not be concerned.

So until different characters talk about the most recent on the Jamie, Andrea and Belle scandal, resolutions will not be supplied till late June/early July’s post-lockdown episodes the place we begin to meet up with the remainder of the goings-on within the village.

Will Andrea and Millie nonetheless be in self-isolation in that slightly grotty-looking resort?

