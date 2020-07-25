Emmerdale reveals Malone is still alive after Will’s attack

Following the violent cliffhanger that noticed corrupt cop DI Malone (Mark Womack) laying lifeless on the bottom after being bashed over the top with a spanner by Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), Emmerdale has revealed a shock twist that seems to substantiate the dangerous boy is still alive.

The subsequent episode of the cleaning soap, airing on Monday 27th July, picks up immediately the place we left off, and begins with a panicked Will frozen to the spot as he stares at Malone’s physique.

The boys had brawled over the dodgy detective planting medicine on the reformed gangster, after he tried to stop the trafficking ring he’s been compelled to work for. Unbeknown to Will, his fiancée Harriet Finch is having a secret affair with Malone which has fuelled the toxic police officer’s hatred of his rival.

Malone threatening Will’s daughter Daybreak and grandson Lucas was the ultimate straw, and he noticed purple then reached for the software…

Calling pal Billy Fletcher to the scene, the surprised pair attempt to kind a plan as to get rid of the physique. Billy is reluctant to assist at first, having been dragged into Malone’s nefarious community already, however pleading Will insists he owes him.

Because the fellas talk about their subsequent steps, neither of them are taking note of the determine on the ground to note that Malone begins to maneuver… Does this imply he has survived Will’s assault? Past that, you’ll should tune in as that’s the one bit of additional info Emmerdale are giving out till the episode airs, nevertheless it appears seemingly.

Friday’s showdown was touted as cleaning soap’s first socially-distanced homicide, teased since Emmerdale resumed filming after the lockdown inside new pointers which have introduced a number of challenges to the manufacturing workforce. If Malone isn’t truly lifeless, does that imply this was a purple herring and one other homicide is being deliberate that results in a confirmed dying?

No matter occurs subsequent, the repercussions are certain to be large. How will Harriet react if she learns her fiancée nearly killed her secret lover? Whose facet would she take if she was compelled, as soon as and for all, to decide on between Malone and Will?

Cain Dingle still believes Malone is answerable for the hit and run that almost killed his spouse Moira Dingle – may he find yourself concerned, maybe to complete the job that Will couldn’t fairly handle?

Or may Malone jolt again into life and kill each Will and Billy, then run off with Harriet? The chances are infinite…

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. If you happen to’re in search of extra to look at try our TV information.