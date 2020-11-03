Emmerdale spoilers next week | Jamie Tate attacked by Will Taylor

Fists are flying in Emmerdale this week when Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) will get a smack within the mouth from considered one of his many enemies.

Elsewhere, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) realises the total implications of defending Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) from jail, and playing addict Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) struggles to withstand temptation.

Listed here are all of your Emmerdale spoilers for ninth – thirteenth November 2020.

Will punches Jamie

Jamie should absolutely be the most well-liked individual in your complete village… Oh, hold on, that was a typo, he’s essentially the most despised and hated particular person in all of Yorkshire. Our mistake. His newest feud is with Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), who he clashed with over the Tate tyrant’s remedy of worker Daybreak Taylor (Olivia Bromley), Will’s wayward daughter, and the boys come to blows this week.

Fed up of being taunted by the bratty businessman, Will wipes the smug smile off his face with a punch. There’s positive to be reprisals. In the meantime, Daybreak is receiving mysterious cellphone calls from a person named Richard, and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) lies to the locals her and Will’s wedding ceremony has been cancelled due to monetary causes. So when Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) have a whip-round to salvage the nuptials, she panics the true motive will likely be uncovered…

Nate hides the reality from Tracy

The thrill of impending parenthood for Nate and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) is marred by the chance the possible dad will likely be behind bars by the time bubba comes next yr. Noble Nate taking the rap for Belle means he could possibly be taking a look at round six months in jail – or no less than that’s what he’s instructed Tracy. Seems it’s extra prone to be a number of years, as he confides in Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick).

Because the couple plan a gender reveal occasion following their scan, Lydia urges conflicted Nate to be sincere with Tracy he could also be happening till child Robinson is strolling and speaking. Can he chew the bullet?

Can Paddy win Chas again?

Poor previous Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) has a face not dissimilar from one of many traumatised pets leaving the vet’s with a type of cone issues round their heads – depressing and self-pitying. He despairs to dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) he reckons it’s throughout for him and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and it seems hope has pale for the couple to repair their points.

Nevertheless, a comment from Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) will get Paddy pondering, which is ironic seeing because it was the suave high-flyer’s flirting together with his missus that kicked off this discord within the first place. Later, Pads overhears Chas telling child Eve how a lot she loves her daddy – spurred into motion to inform Ms Dingle how he feels, can Paddy save his relationship?

Paul gambles Mandy’s cash away?

Temptation taunts Paul this week as Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) reveals she’s raised sufficient money for a deposit on a brand new place for them and Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) to reside, away from the cramped chaos of Wishing Effectively Cottage.

Insisting he’s crushed his playing demons, Paul affords to take the cash to the financial institution personally and is put out when nervous Vin and Mand gently clarify that’s most likely a really unhealthy concept for somebody with a large betting behavior that’s already compelled him into deceit and violence. Ignoring their warning, Paul pockets the loot and finally ends up on the bookies’. Will he gamble away his household’s future?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Belle could also be off the hook by way of a jail sentence because of Nate stepping up, however she’s nonetheless guilt-ridden in any respect the issues she’s triggered him and Tracy. Tormented by her latest traumas, her psychological well being stays fragile and it’s revealed she’s nonetheless listening to her useless mum Lisa’s voice…

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) fears her creepy obsession with Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and meddling in her love life has been rumbled, when Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) threatens the teenager over her latest behaviour. Is the jig up for Gabs and her game-playing, or can she put the decided physician off the scent?

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.