Emmerdale star appears in Hollyoaks Favourites

Hollyoaks Favourites flashed again to 1997 this week, and in addition to the novelty worth of seeing the likes of Cindy Cunningham, Tony Hutchinson and Mandy Morgan in their youthful days (they hadn’t modified a bit!) there was additionally an additional deal with in the type of a shock visitor look from a future Emmerdale legend.

Eagle-eyed cleaning soap followers could have noticed village vicar Ashley Thomas, aka actor John Middleton, as a health care provider who got here to the Cunningham home after traumatised teenager Cindy gave start to child Holly in secret.

Middleton had truly been enjoying Emmerdale’s much-loved man of the material on a recurring visitor foundation for a couple of 12 months when this episode of Hollyoaks initially aired in December 1997, so you may say he was on mortgage when he popped throughout the Pennines from Yorkshire to Cheshire.

Ashley went from officiating the occasional spiritual ceremony to turning into a solid common from 1998, and Middleton remained with the present till April 2017 when the character died after a protracted battle with dementia.

The actor was already no stranger to cleaning soap even earlier than this, having cropped up in a few small roles in Coronation Avenue – first in 1993, as the person who ran over and killed Lisa Duckworth, and a 12 months later as a marketing consultant on obligation when Deirdre Rachid’s toy boy husband Samir Rachid died in hospital after being crushed up.

He additionally had a unique, minor half in Emmerdale two years earlier than he donned the canine collar, as a copper investigating a put up workplace raid in 1994.

Hollyoaks Favourites launched in April, when the cleaning soap lowered from 5 to 2 nights every week to remain on air for so long as potential after lockdown paused manufacturing.

E4 exhibits three traditional episodes from the archive on Wednesdays-Fridays to present Hollyoaks followers a nostalgia repair, and this week went additional again in time than ever to when naive schoolgirl Cindy hid her being pregnant and went into labour alone in a video store retailer cabinet on Christmas Day, whereas large sister Daybreak Cunningham died from leukaemia in boyfriend Jambo’s arms.

Subsequent week’s Favourites focuses on Cindy’s little brother Max Cunningham and his tragic exit from 2008.

