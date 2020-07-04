Emmerdale star defends Harriet’s scandalous affair: “She’s a vicar, not a saint!”

It’s all getting highly regarded below the canine collar in Emmerdale as native vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) finds herself drawn again to deprave cop Mark Bails (Mark Womack), betraying fiancee Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), himself a former crime boss. What’s it about dangerous boys that retains attracting the girl of the fabric?

“Let’s face it, there’s not a nice deal of selection in that village!” laughs Blyton. “She thinks perhaps she will save them and put them on the suitable street. Harriet is doing a type of public responsibility, I really feel…!”

Menacing Malone has made Emmerdale a base for his unlawful operations, and has concerned a reluctant Will and Cain Dingle (by the way, one other of Harriet’s roguish exes), however the romantic historical past between him and Harriet from her days as an undercover police officer is the true cause he’s nonetheless hanging round. Attempt as she would possibly, the holy woman can’t resist the hazard…

“Harriet has by no means had a household unit and he or she loves Will’s daughter Daybreak and her little son Lucas,” continues Blyton. “She desires that settled life, however is fooling herself making an attempt to make it work and fake the factor with Malone by no means occurred.

“Will even additionally lied to her consistently,” she defends. “That’s damaged the belief within the relationship. He doesn’t appear capable of be trustworthy.”

As Harriet and Malone have a clandestine assembly within the church, inflicting her to overlook a assembly with the bishop within the Woolpack, the stage is ready for the fling to be uncovered subsequent week when Moira Dingle rumbles them – how lengthy earlier than others discover out?

“Fairly rightly Harriet’s pals and parishioners shall be a little disillusioned in her, and that’s truthful sufficient as a result of she’s having an affair with a bent copper. And she or he’s battling already as a result of they took a whereas to just accept Will after he tried to homicide her with a coffin!”

Harriet begs Moira to maintain quiet, not wanting the information unfold throughout the neighborhood. Can she defend her saucy secret? Blyton hopes not!

“I’m trying ahead to all of it popping out, it’s going to be very dramatic. Earlier than we stopped for lockdown we had been in the beginning of the journey up the curler coaster of this storyline, it’ll be good to get the momentum going once more so we will begin screaming because it will get sooner!”

Admitting her character is enjoying with fireplace, Blyton nonetheless has sympathy for her predicament and inside torment.

“I all the time say she’s a saint, not a vicar, so she does make errors. She strives to do the suitable factor and see one of the best in individuals, and is silly relatively than malicious. I can inform you she’ll be praying on a regular basis for steerage. Her religion is so vital to her, however she’s additionally simply being human.”

