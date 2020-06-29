Emmerdale star teases Andrea’s future – will Jamie kill her?

We’ve lastly caught up with Emmerdale‘s Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) virtually a month because it was revealed she was hiding out in a lodge after her dishonest husband Jamie Tate’s (Alexander Lincoln) affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) was uncovered.

The cleaning soap’s particular lockdown episodes have been scheduled for 3 weeks after the cliffhanger of Andrea’s whereabouts, however with ‘new’ regular service resumed on Emmerdale as of Monday 29th June, which additionally means the cleaning soap is again as much as thrice-weekly, Mrs Tate’s revenge plan was again in focus – however it seems it’s not going so effectively.

“Andrea is hiding as a result of she’s panicked and doesn’t have many choices,” reveals Nightingale. “I don’t assume she even is aware of what she hopes to attain. She packed just a few baggage for her and Millie and clearly desires to jolt Jamie into pondering what’s occurred to her.

“Everyone knows Jamie adores his daughter so it will set off alarm bells and make him attempt to discover them. Andrea desires to destabilise him and make him really feel disorientated – he’s the one who risked their household unit with the affair, she desires to scare him and make him panic as he’s put her by means of so much.”

Finest mate Leyla Harding got here to the rescue when embarrassed Andrea couldn’t pay her lodge invoice and the police finally tracked her down, however extra worryingly monstrous mother-in-law Kim Tate has now additionally discovered her. So what’s subsequent for the scorned partner?

Later this week, Leyla convinces Andrea to come back house however when she does she spies Jamie and Belle publicly declaring their love for one another. Distraught Andrea impulsively flees once more however leaves Millie behind at House Farm – so the place has she gone now?

Nightingale’s not saying, however followers could also be questioning if that is related to the automotive crash teased in a current Emmerdale trailer that reveals a jittery Jamie driving alongside a rustic street late at evening and knocking somebody – or one thing – over.

TRAILER: Good issues are available in threes…however possibly not for everybody within the Village. #Emmerdale‘s again to 3x every week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 29th June. pic.twitter.com/AfpPRsfZNA — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) June 26, 2020

Does Jamie go to seek out his spouse and find yourself mowing her down? Or is he so incensed at her video games he intentionally tries to kill her, then cowl it as much as make it seem like an accident leaving the best way clear for him and Belle?

All will be revealed within the coming weeks as some huge twists are promised, within the meantime Nightingale hopes her alter ego can come out preventing from her heartbreak.

“Andrea thinks she’s alone and begins to query if she’s even match to be a mom to Millie, however my recommendation can be to look to her associates,” she says. “Who may assist her out? She wants to seek out energy to be a mum and assist herself.

“Because the cliffhanger aired of her hiding within the lodge individuals in my native grocery store have been asking the place she’d gone. Normally you’ve got an thought however we hadn’t gone any additional in scripts so I didn’t even know the place she is or if she’s coming again, or if she had sufficient teabags to outlive lockdown!”

