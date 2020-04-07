Emmerdale star teases the secret reason Malone has come to the village

Menacing DI Mark Malone (Mark Womack) has made a huge impact in Emmerdale. The crooked cop is one among the most harmful baddies the village has seen shortly, and his unflinching intimidation of Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) reveals this can be a man who means enterprise as he forces the imply and moody mechanic to be part of his corrupt felony empire.

This week the villain discovers Cain and confederate Billy Fletcher tried to double cross him, by maintaining maintain of a bloodstained automobile he beforehand requested them to get rid of as leverage. Framing Billy for assault and providing him a terrifying ultimatum, followers might be now be poised for what Malone plans to do to Cain as their recreation of cat and mouse will get more and more high-stakes.

RadioTimes.com spoke to Mark Womack about his first expertise in soapland through which he dropped some intriguing hints that there’s much more to his evil alter ego than meets the eye…

Why has Malone determined to stick round in the village?

After monitoring down Will Taylor, who he knew from his gangster days, on the pretence of investigating rustlers at Butler’s farm, Malone noticed a possibility to broaden his felony community. The village is quiet and rural and the individuals are straightforward to manipulate. In a short time he managed to get everybody doing what he needed.

Had he crossed paths with Cain earlier than?

As a policeman he is aware of all about Cain and his previous and has accomplished his homework, and that’s one among the the reason why he sees alternatives instantly. Plus Billy Fletcher has been in jail, Will is one other ex-prisoner, they’re all good for being a part of Malone’s empire.

What about Harriet Finch, who used to be an undercover cop?

They could know one another, sure… Up to now they haven’t ran into each other. There could be a connection there. Additionally, there may be one other reason Malone is in the village – which I’m not going to give away but!

Are you having fun with taking part in a villain?

I like it, I’ve performed a number of in the previous. He’s menacing and laid-back, a little bit of each. I attempted to make him extra charming to start with, nevertheless it’s fairly clear instantly there’s extra to him than meets the eye. Particularly in the scenes with Will, you see Malone may be actually merciless. Villains have a tendency to be good components and this can be a nice one – he may be charming one minute and horrible the subsequent. There’s extra meat on it, extra to get into as an actor.

Is Malone underestimating Cain?

I believe he’s received Cain’s quantity and is a match for him. Since Malone killed the bull that’s when this chess recreation between them began, the battle started. Malone coated his tracks and was completely charming and pleasant to Moira, however Cain knew what was actually occurring. We’re positively heading to a giant face-off between Cain and Malone, I’ll say that a lot. Though we’re not fairly there but…

May he try to seduce Moira in his vendetta in opposition to Cain?

He would possibly! To date his relationship with Moira may be very distant, however I may see that taking place perhaps, you by no means know. However not in the close to future.

How are you settling in at Emmerdale?

It’s a very nice place to work and everyone seems to be so welcoming. I’ve by no means accomplished persevering with drama like this and it’s actually completely different. Jeff has taken me beneath his wing a bit, and I’d labored with Dean Andrews (Will) twice earlier than, Buried and Clocking Off, so it’s good to see him once more. I knew Katherine Dow Blyton (Harriet) from the stuff she’d accomplished beforehand with Shane Meadows, there are such a lot of good actors on the present.

Has your spouse (Samantha Womack, previously EastEnders’ Ronnie Mitchell) given you any ideas for being in a cleaning soap?

She’s been serving to me run traces, studying the first scripts she was like: ‘It is a actually good half!’ I do know the influence being in a cleaning soap can have, Sam was in EastEnders for 10 years and clearly received a number of consideration. Emmerdale ranks actually excessive in my profession, I didn’t actually know what to anticipate having by no means accomplished a cleaning soap however I’m actually having fun with it.

