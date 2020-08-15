Emmerdale stars tease showdown: Malone tries to kill Dawn but does he end up dead himself?

Corrupt cop DI Mark Malone (Mark Womack) issued a chilling menace to Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) in Emmerdale as he sought revenge for her reporting his unlawful actions to the police to defend her household from his evil affect, but somebody is about to get the higher of him.

Friday 14th August’s episode ended with the offended detective ordering his sufferer into the home, implying he would damage her toddler son Lucas if she didn’t comply, and the motion picks up subsequent week when he forces the recovering addict to take her personal life by overdosing on heroin in entrance of him. Suffice to say, this isn’t how Dawn imagined her try to get Malone out of the village would go…

“She’s terrified,” says Bromley. “Malone has intimidated her and she or he’s scared about reporting him. Then after they confront one another it’s a negotiation for her life and security, but I don’t suppose in her wildest goals she would suppose he’d go so far as he does.”

At first Malone factors a gun at his prey, just for the robust speaking ex-crim to stand up for herself and combat again – main to the horrifying second the DI produces a wrap of heroin and a syringe, pushing her to take it or undergo the results.

“The endgame is identical to him, whether or not Dawn dies or will get arrested,” says Womack. “Both means, Malone eliminates her. He’s a narcissist and a psychopath and goes to no matter lengths to get what he needs.

“He’s offended with Dawn, and can kill her if he has to. She is collateral injury. When he enters the state of affairs he is aware of what he needs to obtain, but not how to get there. Malone manipulates individuals and understands their weaknesses – for Dawn that’s Lucas and heroin. So he mainly hopes she takes the medication and dies, though she is a really sturdy character.”

Fortunately Dawn is saved within the nick of time when an unnamed character comes to her rescue. All Emmerdale will say is that an altercation ensues when this third celebration arrives, ending with Malone’s physique mendacity on the ground – after he survived the assault from rival Will Taylor, Dawn’s dad, may this truly be the end of the bent cop?

Will appears the almost certainly candidate to be Dawn’s saviour, but seeing as he’s already tried and failed to bump off Malone absolutely it could be extra fascinating if Harriet Finch, caught in a scandalous love triangle between the lads, went from clergy to killer?

“Malone has by no means acquired over Harriet’s rejection,” admits Womack. “She left him for Will, who’s standing in the best way of what he needs. The extra individuals get in his means, the extra decided he is to show everybody improper.”

This might nicely be the end for the unhealthy boy, who has made an enormous impression since arriving again within the spring and instantly clashing with Cain Dingle. Does Womack imagine there’s any hope of redemption for his evil alter ego?

“I believe there must be repercussions for the issues he’s completed. Everytime you play a nasty man like this you may have to discover redeemable qualities – for me it’s his single-mindedness that I like. But there has to be some form of punishment.”

For assist and data on overcoming dependancy, go to the NHS web site.

