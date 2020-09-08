Emmerdale to “wreak havoc” with three new characters – Ben, Meena and Mackenzie – this autumn

Emmerdale is introducing three new characters this autumn, considered one of which might spell bother for Manpreet, whereas Moira Dingle might be about to be reminded of a foul household reminiscence and Aaron Dingle could also be on target for new love.

Meet Meena (Paige Sandhu)

Meena (pictured, second from proper) turns Billy’s head the second he sees her, which upsets Daybreak – the very last thing she needs to see is a few brassy new lass tantalising her ex! Meena rapidly proves to be a livewire and her sister, Dr Manpreet Sharma, needs to know precisely what she’s doing in Emmerdale village.

There’s unhealthy blood between these two sisters – the the explanation why will hopefully turn into rapidly obvious.

Paige mentioned: “Meena is such a enjoyable and advanced character to play and I’m actually wanting ahead to seeing how folks react to her. I’m loving working with each Rebecca and Bhasker and they’ve made me really feel so welcome.”

Meet Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb)

Moira Dingle is a tricky, unbiased girl and seemingly happy with her roots, when her brother Mackenzie (pictured, centre) arrives within the village, their darkish previous emerges.

They’ve very totally different interpretations of a previous occasion: will they ever make peace about it?

Lawrence mentioned: “I’m completely thrilled to be transferring into Emmerdale village as Mackenzie. I’ve had a lot enjoyable taking part in round with the character already, and to do it in Britain’s most well-known village is simply the cherry on high. I couldn’t be farther from ‘Mac’ in actual life, so taking part in him will little doubt have its challenges, however I’m greater than up for the trip! I can’t wait to don my wellies and wreak some havoc.”

Meet Ben (Simon Lennon)

When Aaron meets Ben (pictured, far left) working on the Disguise Cafe, Ben rapidly informs him they used to go to college collectively. However Aaron is mortified when Ben reminds him how he handled him and realises he has bought some critical making up to do if they’re going to turn into higher acquainted.

Previously a star of BBC One’s Our Lady, Simon mentioned: “I’m so excited to be becoming a member of the forged of Emmerdale. I really feel so fortunate to be part of such a longtime, incredible present… Ben and Aaron Dingle have plenty of historical past and it can all come to the forefront after they’re reunited after a very long time aside.”

