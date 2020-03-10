Emmerdale tragedy as Marlon suffers a heart attack and baby Eve goes missing

Life in Emmerdale has gone from unhealthy to worse for poor Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) following his launch from jail.

He was falsely arrested and put in jail for the homicide of Graham Foster however after Rhona trapped actual killer Pierce, it appeared like issues have been on the up for Marlon.

Nevertheless, he took the daring determination to shun his household, believing they weren’t supporting him absolutely all through his time in jail.

However in subsequent week’s Emmerdale, Marlon’s issues go from unhealthy to worse.

As everybody worries for him, Rhona decides to take him for a espresso, and as she suspected, his nervousness is changing into debilitating.

This solely turns into worse when two uniformed law enforcement officials knock on his door and he’s beside himself with fear – what do they need?

After the police depart, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) takes his pal out for a drive with Eve, hoping to calm him down.

Marlon out of the blue feels a uninteresting ache in his arm and Paddy wonders if he’s having a heart attack.

Fortunately, they make it to the hospital in time and Marlon can get the assistance he wants.

Nevertheless, Paddy finds himself in a worrying state of affairs when he unwittingly walks into the hospital with out baby Eve and leaves her within the automotive.

When he comes again, he’s utterly horrified to find little Eve is missing.

It’s each father or mother’s worst nightmare, but it surely goes from unhealthy to worse as Paddy is berated by Chas for his reckless behaviour.

And the way will they each react when social providers will get concerned?

For poor Marlon, can he get the assistance he so desperately wants for his points?

