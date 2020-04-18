Emmerdale villain Pierce to kill Vanessa’s son Johnny?

Emmerdale villain Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) made a chilling menace to Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) as her hostage ordeal continued, leaving the vet terrified her captor will hurt younger son Johnny as each stay trapped by the crazed killer.

‘Ness and her boy are being held prisoner by Pierce, who barricaded them in empty Emmerdale residence Mulberry Cottage once they noticed him within the village yesterday after weeks of skulking round following his homicide of Graham Foster.

Admitting his twisted plan to reunite with ex-wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), evil rapist Pierce additionally owned up to bumping off Graham, leaving Vanessa fearing for her and Johnny’s lives.

In Friday 14th February’s episode, Pierce reported again to Vanessa he’d overheard her fiancée Charity Dingle within the village saying she assumed her different half was so affronted by their fallout she’d gone to Paris on what ought to’ve been their honeymoon, that means no one will assume her disappearance is suspicious.

Making a courageous, however finally silly, escape try, Vanessa engaged in a violent bodily struggle with the homicidal Harris, who overpowered her and she or he was quickly certain and gagged once more within the kitchen. The disturbing denouement noticed Pierce chastise Ms Woodfield for defying him and threaten a horrific punishment, then sneak upstairs to the place Johnny is locked in.

Overhearing on the infant monitor creepy Pierce calmly greet Johnny then flip the monitor off, Vanessa screamed – is her son useless?

Fortunately not, as RadioTimes.com can guarantee followers that Pierce switches the monitor again on throughout Monday 17th February’s episode and Vanessa is relieved to hear her son’s voice. Nonetheless, he nonetheless refuses to let her see him as a approach of calling the pictures along with his captive and guaranteeing she doesn’t step out of line…

By the tip of subsequent week, Vanessa worries she may change into Pierce’s subsequent sufferer as soon as he has no extra use for her – particularly now she is aware of he killed Graham, not Marlon Dingle who’s presently behind bars thanks to the true perpetrator framing him.

There’s the distinct feeling this hostage drama is simply the tip of the ice berg and Pierce shall be wreaking extra havoc throughout his brief return stint to the cleaning soap: “Lots of people must be watching their backs,” Wrather informed RadioTimes.com eventually month’s Nationwide Tv Awards. “Pierce seems like a sufferer of circumstance, he’s bought one thing to show. Individuals are in peril…”

