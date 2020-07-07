Emmerdale’s Andrea resorts to blackmail over Jamie’s hit and run secret

When you thought issues between Jamie and Andrea Tate (Alexander Lincoln and Anna Nightingale) have been sophisticated already, then brace your self as upcoming Emmerdale scenes are going to present that they’re going to get far murkier earlier than they get better- and now Andrea has the higher hand.

Following a devastating hit and run that may depart Moria Barton (Natalie J. Robb) in hospital, the query on everybody’s lips will likely be who the perpetrator is. With dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack) being the prime suspect with viewers, it really appears as if it was the troubled Jamie who’s to blame- and that is information Andrea plans to use to her benefit.

Scenes this week present Moira wind up in hospital after being hit by a automotive, with the driving force taking off straight after. On condition that she has simply rumbled the affair between Malone and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton), it could be honest to assume that this was an try by Malone to silence her- however it appears the true perpetrator is Jamie.

Andrea tries to calm him down and assures him he in all probability simply collided with an animal however once they hear the information about Moira, his coronary heart sinks and he realises that he should be the responsible get together. Nonetheless taking his facet, Andrea convinces him to disguise his potential involvement and to act as usually as potential.

However whereas Jamie plans to inform Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) what has occurred when he sees her on the hospital, he’s stopped in his tracks by Andrea. Belle is left on edge as not solely is she shocked to see the feuding pair collectively, however she will sense that one thing is incorrect and that she is just not being advised.

Later, a gathering between Andrea and Belle sees the scorned spouse use the scenario to her benefit as she takes nice pleasure in telling a devastated Belle that it’s over together with her and Jamie. However will Belle consider Andrea when she says Jamie now not needs to be together with her?

As for Jamie, his issues are solely set to worsen when he tries to set Andrea straight on the place they stand. Telling her that he now not loves her and needs to be with Belle, Andrea snaps and points a chilling menace. If Jamie doesn’t depart Belle and absolutely commit to her, she’s going to inform the police he hit Moira. Is that this the top of the road for Jamie and Belle?

