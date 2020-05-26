Emmerdale’s Andrea to deliver cruel revenge as she exposes Belle and Jamie in explosive scenes

For some time now, Emmerdale followers have seen Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) use her data of her husband’s affair to attempt and win again his affections.

However when mentioned plans failed, she determined that the one path left for her was revenge – and she actually is aware of how to do it.

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) are unaware that Andrea has found the affair, however they’re about to discover out that it’s identified by somebody; in dramatic circumstances.

Upcoming scenes will present characters gathered at The Woolpack for what ought to be a enjoyable pub quiz.

It seems to be something however enjoyable for Jamie and Belle when Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), who’s a part of Andrea’s plan, takes everybody’s telephones as a part of the quiz guidelines.

Now armed with Belle’s telephone and a USB, the plan is put onto motion and quickly, as an alternative of quiz questions, the TV display is filled with Jamie and Belle’s non-public texts.

Andrea has her personal function to play in the plot, pretending that is the primary she knew of the affair and she places on a convincing present, appearing shocked and devastated earlier than storming out of the pub.

As for Jamie, he hurts Belle by accusing of her of intentionally exposing them out of resentment that he hadn’t rushed a divorce. Has Andrea’s plan completed the harm she supposed?

There may be extra fear to come for Jamie as this seems to merely be section one and the second half is much extra sinister.

Jamie returns residence to discover that each Andrea and Millie are gone, solely with none of Andrea’s belongings, together with her telephone and automobile. The place has Andrea gone, and what’s coming subsequent in her quest to deliver her husband down?

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re in search of extra to watch try our TV information.