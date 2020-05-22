Emmerdale’s Danny Miller gives tantalising update on Aaron and Cain’s lockdown special

Followers of Emmerdale can breathe a little bit simpler because the cleaning soap has not too long ago introduced plans to maintain the drama on the air as a result of manufacturing shutdown that has been in place since March.

A sequence of lockdown specials will assist fill the void and will focus on completely different pairings of characters, all caught indoors like the remainder of us, ready for all times to return to some semblance of normality.

One instalment will focus on Aaron Livesy (Danny Miller) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Miller has been tweeting about being one of many first forged members again on set.

WOW – it was so good to be again in Aaron’s home along with his lodger ???? The Aaron & Cain episode was the primary of the six lockdown episodes to be shot out of that block and beneath the brand new buildings and guidelines so everybody was naturally anxious of how and what modifications we might face.. pic.twitter.com/xNsDc2QfCR — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) Might 22, 2020

Persevering with on in additional tweets, Miller went on to tease the special and rejoice that filming has been capable of resume, albeit in a diminished capability.

“Effectively, I can let you know, the episode is superb. You’re going to like it! I wouldn’t have needed to share breaking into this new world of tv with many others than my good pal Jeff Hordley – who’s unimaginable on this lovely episode – written by our very personal Adam Gross sales.

And all of the credit score goes to our director Ian Bevitt and Emmerdale from paper to display screen, for turning the manufacturing spherical to make an amazing episode at a distance – so we could not see a kiss or a battle on TV for some time, however this exhibits we will do with out it and achieve this safely. Bravo ITV.”

The remainder of the lockdown specials will focus on:

Chas and Paddy (Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt)

Sam and Lydia (James Hooton and Karen Blick)

Marlon, Al and Ellis (Mark Charnock, Michael Wildman, Aaron Anthony)

Mandy and Vinny (Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson)

Jimmy and Nicola (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler)

Government producer, Jane Hudson, not too long ago stated that “Seven weeks into lockdown and the scripts have an added poignancy and that means. The response from everybody at Emmerdale to filming these episodes has been improbable and we’re actually grateful for his or her assist.”

We will’t wait to see what lockdown will appear to be for these in Emmerdale!

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. When you’re on the lookout for extra to observe try our TV information.