Emmerdale’s Dawn plans to confess to killing Malone as Will is questioned by police

The Malone homicide plot thickens in Emmerdale subsequent week as Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) prepares to confess to the killing, whereas police accuse her dad Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) of being related to the corrupt cop’s disappearance and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) tries to cease the reality from getting out.

Dawn shot menacing Malone lifeless when he tried to kill her and Harriet, pushing the vicar into cover-up mode by burying the physique within the native cemetery to defend her susceptible stepdaughter.

The cops are investigating the dodgy DI’s vanishing act after Dawn reported his years of corruption and drug working to his bosses. Fragile Dawn begins shedding the plot when the boys in blue query reformed gangster Will, who virtually got rid of arch-enemy Malone himself throughout a latest showdown, believing he is aware of the true motive behind the sudden absence.

Determined to offload, Dawn is decided to inform boyfriend Billy Fletcher she murdered Malone in self-defence after he threatened her son Lucas then attacked Harriet when she confirmed up to save her, however bottles it and as an alternative dumps the confused fella.

DS Sensible, in the meantime, interrogates reformed gangland boss Will, who does himself no favours throughout his interview with the senior officer. Oblivious to what his daughter and fiancee are hiding, may Will find yourself taking the rap for the homicide if the physique is discovered and the ladies sit again and keep silent?

Sensible gained’t have to dig very deep to realise there is dangerous blood between the boys of their backstory, giving Will motive to need rid of his rival.

Saved in for extra questioning, Will is wanting more and more responsible within the eyes of the legislation which makes Dawn much more jittery. Harriet struggles to calm her down and stick to the plan, and Dawn even talks of doing a runner from the village.

Ultimately, Will is launched and returns residence. When he tentatively asks Dawn and Harriet in the event that they know what occurred to Malone and are retaining it from him, Ms Taylor can’t take the strain any longer and storms out of the home.

Harriet and Will chase the pressured mum up the road as she catches up with Billy – is Dawn about to blow the entire thing aside by admitting every part?

From a distance, wily DS Sensible is seen observing the foursome and turning into satisfied somebody within the family positively is aware of greater than they’re letting on – however does he assume Will is the responsible one? And what’s going to Dawn do if her dad pays the value for one thing she did?