Emmerdale’s Dingle and Tate family trees explained

As Emmerdale celebrates their most well-known characters in new documentary collection Emmerdale Family Trees, right here is RadioTimes.com‘s information to 2 of the cleaning soap’s most iconic clans and the hyperlinks between them – the downtrodden Dingles and the glamorous Tates.

It’s going to get sophisticated. Very sophisticated.

CURRENT DINGLES

Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell)

First look: 1994

Authentic Patriarch Zak introduced the primary wave of his limitless brood to the village again in 1994. As with many Dingles, explaining his relationship to the remainder of the clan shortly will get sophisticated, as there’s at all times a long-lost family member ready to emerge from the woodwork. So to summarise: he’s had three wives (Nellie, Lisa – twice – and Joanie, widowed twice by the final two), seven youngsters that we all know of (one among which known as Nathan, with Nellie, we’ve by no means seen) and is expounded in a roundabout way to everybody on this listing.

Sam Dingle (James Hooton)

First look: 1995

The second longest-serving Dingle is one among Zak’s 5 sons. The good-but-dim farmer (the family’s stock-in commerce) is probably the most innocent of the bunch and simply needs a quiet life with spouse Lydia and teenage son Sam, from his first marriage to the late Alice who he helped to die when she found she had terminal most cancers.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock)

First look: 1996

Zak’s subtle nephew has at all times barely despaired of his family’s law-breaking, uncouth antics. Chef Marlon has a daughter April from his marriage to lifeless Donna, and a son Leo from his relationship with vet Rhona Goskirk. First spouse Tricia was killed in a hurricane when she was buried underneath a collapsed Woolpack.

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)

First look: 1995

Bigger than life and at all times attempting to make a fast buck, Mandy, Zak’s niece, was amongst one of many earliest Dingle divas. She left the common solid in 2000 and made a comeback in 2019 with a teenage son Vinny, who it was later revealed she’d adopted after his dad, her ex, Paul walked out when he was four-years-old.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)

First look: 2000

Brooding dangerous boy Cain grew up considering Zak was his uncle till discovering he was really his dad, following a fling with flighty sister-in-law Religion. He’s softened his tough edges over time however the moody mechanic is at all times embroiled in some type of trauma. His on/off romance with cousin Charity resulted in daughter Debbie, he has three sons with three mums: Kyle with Amy Wyatt, Isaac with present spouse Moira Dingle, and Nate Robinson, who he solely knew existed after he tracked him down in 2019 and revealed Cain’s previous flame Cara was pregnant after they break up over 20 years earlier than.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins)

First look: 2000

Gold-digging minx Charity has accomplished all of it, however like kissing cousin Cain is extra settled now in comparison with her early days on the present, when she was marrying a distinct millionaire each week and bedding half the village. She’s beloved up with Vanessa Woodfield and fortunately working the Woolpack with cousin Chas, however let’s not overlook her chequered previous: married thrice (the late Chris Tate, with whom she has a son Noah, Jai Sharma and the late Declan Macey), mum to her and Cain’s daughter Debbie and two different sons – Moses (with Ross Barton) and grown-up Ryan Shares, who she deserted at start after falling pregnant from being raped in her teenagers by corrupt cop Mark Bails. Enjoyable truth – Suranne Jones auditioned for the position shortly earlier than becoming a member of Coronation Road.

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper)

First look: 1998

Born on Christmas Day, Tinkerbelle is Zak and Lisa’s daughter. She went from cute child to traumatised teen when she by chance killed finest pal Gemma which sparked long-term psychological well being points she nonetheless grapples with. Notoriously unfortunate in love she’s dated serial killers and married man, together with veterinary apply colleague Jamie Tate.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)

First look: 2002

Former stripper, one-time soldier, now pub landlady, tough-talking Chastity is Cain’s half sister (they’ve the identical mom, Zak’s brother Shadrach is Chas’s dad), mum to grown-up son Aaron from her marriage to the late Gordon Livesy, and little lady Eve with present associate Paddy Kirk. She and Paddy had a child known as Grace who sadly lived for just some hours. Chas was briefly married to Dan Spencer and had a tumultuous romances with killers Tom King and Cameron Murray.

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller)

First look: 2003

Chas’s delicate son appeared as a recurring visitor performed by Danny Webb till he was recast as Danny Miller in 2008 and grew to become the definitive Aaron we all know and love. Tormented for years by his sexuality, Aaron got here out of the closet and married lover Robert Sugden (now in jail). He additionally bravely confronted as much as the abuse he suffered as a baby from his evil dad Gordon, and has accomplished time for GBH. He’s authorized guardian to his half-sister Liv Flaherty, from their shared dad’s second marriage.

Noah Dingle (Jack Downham)

First look: 2004

Charity’s son with late first husband Chris Tate has actually seen a number of life, due to his mum’s wild previous and quite a few companions. However since Charity settled down with Vanessa he’s rising up into a fairly first rate lad, all issues thought-about.

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill)

First look: 2005

Born in a barn to a then-teenage mum Debbie and farmhand Andy Sugden, younger Sarah’s troubled life has been dominated by in poor health well being. Recognized with leukaemia when she was simply six, her dad and mom, who had by no means been a correct couple, needed to conceive a saviour sibling so they might use his bone marrow to deal with her. Years of chemo put strain on her physique and she had a coronary heart transplant in 2018.

Samson Dingle (Sam Corridor)

First look: 2006

Easy Sam’s son had a tragic begin in life as mum Alice died in 2006 when he was a new child child. The caring child is rising up right into a mini-me of his lovable dad, and was finest at his wedding ceremony to step-mum Lydia in 2020.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb)

First look: 2009

Flirtatious farmer Moira married into the Dingles in 2014 when she tied the knot with Cain, who she cheated on first hubby John Barton with. John died leaving the way in which clear for Moira to embark on a tumultuous, on/off romance with the dashing Dingle. She had a fling with Cain’s long-lost son Nate, and obtained away with the homicide of Emma Barton in 2017.

April Windsor-Dingle (Amelia Flanagan)

First look: 2014

Marlon obtained a shock when ex-wife Donna returned to the village 4 years after their marriage with a daughter he didn’t know existed: Donna found she was pregnant when she left him however saved quiet, and solely revealed the reality as she was dying of most cancers and wished April to be raised by her family after her dying. Cheeky, irrepressible April is a Dingle diva within the making.

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele)

First look: 2016

Aaron’s feisty child sister Olivia discovered her world turned the wrong way up when it emerged her dad Gordon sexually abused half-brother Aaron. Mum Sandra fled to Eire leaving her daughter in her older sibling’s care, and {the teenager} was taken in as an honorary Dingle. Liv is a critical soul, smart past her years however missing in self-confidence. She’s additionally struggled with well being and sexual identification points.

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick)

First look: 2016

Kooky cleaner Lydia received Sam Dingle’s coronary heart and the pair obtained wed in 2020. Regardless of her eccentric exterior, Lydia has a tragic backstory: she grew up in care and had a stillborn child daughter when she was a teen, who she buried within the woods. Determined to place the incident behind her she modified her title from Jenny Finn and began a brand new life underneath the title Lydia Hart. When she tracked down her start family she learnt she might have the gene for degenerative situation Huntington’s illness.

Ryan Shares (James Moore)

First look: 2018

Charity’s long-lost son, the results of a sexual assault when she was groomed into teenage prostitution by corrupt cop Mark Bails, Ryan was deserted by his terrified mum believing he had died shortly after the traumatic start. Seems he was adopted by the kindly midwife, and Ryan was reunited together with his organic start mum nearly 30 years later and now lives within the village.

Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson)

First look: 2019

Raised by his dad Paul’s girlfriend Mandy Dingle from the age of 4, when his debt-ridden father did a runner, Vin is one other honorary Dingle who might not formally be blood associated to the brood however is taken into account one among their very own. The well-mannered lad is usually at odds with Mandy over her moneymaking and law-breaking, however thinks of her as his mum – though his actual mom continues to be on the market someplace.

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter)

First look: 2019

Mysterious stranger Nate rocked up at Butler’s Farm and seduced Moira, which turned out to be a part of his grand plan to smash the lifetime of Cain Dingle – his long-lost dad. Cain’s romance with Nate’s mum Cara was minimize quick due to stepdad Shadrach’s racist views about having a blended race grandchild. Cain by no means even knew Cara was pregnant, so it’s been a protracted journey for father and son to construct any type of relationship.

ABSENT DINGLES

Nellie Dingle (Sandra Gough/Maggie Tagney)

Appeared: 1995, 2000

Zak’s first spouse and mom to Tina, Butch, Ben, Sam and Nathan (by no means seen on display screen). They divorced in 1997, and she final appeared in 2000. She lives with one other department of Dingles in Eire.

Tina Dingle (Jacqueline Pirie)

Appeared: 1994-1996

Zak and Nellie’s youngest, dangerous lady Tina schemed and seduced her approach across the village. She faked a being pregnant and pretended to fall for heart-throb Luke McAllister to humiliate him after believing he was chargeable for her brother Ben’s dying. Tina left city after a fling with Frank Tate went bitter.

Butch Dingle (Paul Loughran)

Appeared: 1994-2000

Light big Butch was probably the most misunderstood of Zak and Nellie’s 5 offspring. He lastly discovered love with mousy Emily Wylie however tragedy struck and he was injured in a van crash – him and Emily married whereas he was on his deathbed in hospital.

Ben Dingle (Steve Fury)

Appeared: 1994

The primary Dingle on display screen, Zak and Nellie’s son solely briefly appeared earlier than dying throughout a combat with native lad Luke McAllister. The clan blamed Luke for his dying, propelling their first massive story and motive for coming to the village, but it surely turned out to be a uncommon coronary heart defect that killed him.

Lisa Dingle (Jane Cox)

Appeared: 1998-2019

Zak practically didn’t marry his second spouse, and love of his life, as she nearly obtained hitched to his brother Albert. However the pair tied the knot and grew to become one of many cleaning soap’s most beloved partnerships for 20 years, having Belle (Lisa didn’t even know she was pregnant till she went into labour), splitting and getting again collectively. Lisa died of a terminal sickness in 2019 hours after remarrying her hubby.

Shadrach Dingle (Andy Devine)

Appeared: 2000-2010

Zak’s alcoholic, layabout brother was a waste of house and a horrible dad to Chas and Cain (who he raised as his personal, not understanding Zak was his actual father). He had a secret love little one, Gennie, with Brenda Walker. Shadrach died of liver failure after years of abusing his physique with booze.

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb)

Appeared: 2002-2019 (quickly absent)

Cain and Charity’s long-lost daughter tracked down her start dad and mom when she was in her teenagers, coming to the village as a foster child for Paddy Kirk and ex-wife Emily (beforehand married to Butch Dingle) and the trio ended up forming a good, if tumultuous, bond. Drama-magnet Debbie has been by means of the mill, had two youngsters with Andy Sugden (Sarah and Jack, conceived to a saviour sibling for his sick sister), romanced serial killer Cameron Murray, wealthy child Joe Tate and dangerous boy Ross Barton, regardless of being married to his brother Pete. Deb is presently absent to accommodate Webb’s maternity depart.

Eli Dingle (Joseph Gilgun)

Appeared: 2006-2010

Marlon’s wayward brother led the well-behaved chef astray when he confirmed up contemporary from jail. After two years of mischief and felony exercise, and a doomed romance with cousin Debbie, Eli left Emmerdale a digital outcast after nearly letting Sam take the blame for a theft and assault.

Del Dingle (Hayley Tamaddon)

Appeared: 2005-2007

Showing, Rachel from Mates model, in a marriage gown having jilted her fiancée, dynamic Delilah got here to stick with uncle Zak (one other of his limitless nieces) and stayed for just a few years. She was the 30th Dingle to be launched on display screen and had temporary romances with killer Carl King, vet Paddy Kirk and heart-throb David Metcalfe, who incurred her wrath by dishonest on her which finally led to her departure.

Gennie Walker (Sian Reese-Williams)

Appeared: 2008-2013

Shadrach’s grown-up love little one Genesis tracked her start family down, having been given up for adoption at start and raised by Brenda Walker. Half-sister to Chas, candy and barely dippy Gennie married Nikhil Sharma and had a child, Molly, however her life was minimize tragically quick when she was murdered by serial killer Cameron Murray after she came upon he’d got rid of Carl King – and was bedding cousin Debbie behind Chas’s again.

Joanie Dingle (Denise Black)

Appeared: 2013-2017

The adoptive grandmother of Cain Dingle’s son Kyle in the course of the time the little lad was introduced up by one other family, Joanie caught Zak Dingle’s eye and the pair had a fling that wrecked his marriage to Lisa. Joanie and Zak wed but it surely didn’t final as she knew he nonetheless beloved his ex. She died of a coronary heart assault simply as Zak and Lisa discovered their approach again to one another.

Religion Dingle (Gillian Jephcott, Sally Dexter)

Appeared: 2000, 2004, 2017-2019

Cain and Chas’s errant mom had briefly appeared just a few occasions earlier than Dexter performed her as a daily. Discovered sleeping tough in a barn, gin-soaked Religion had made herself skint after donating her stash of financial savings to great-granddaughter Sarah for life-saving medical therapy. Religion bravely revealed she had battled breast most cancers within the years she’d been away from the family, and left after her half in concealing Cain’s long-lost son Nate from him emerged in 2019.

Obadiah Dingle (Paul Copley)

Appeared: 2018

Charity Dingle sought out her estranged dad in 2018 when she revisited her painful previous. Evil Obadiah chucked his daughter out onto the streets when she was simply 13, and she ended up pressured into being an underage intercourse employee then falling pregnant with son Ryan Shares after being raped by corrupt cop Mark Bails.

Albert Dingle (Bobby Knutt)

Appeared: 1995-2004

The eldest of Zak’s seven siblings, conniving Albert can be Marlon and Eli’s dad. He unsuccessfully fought his brother for Lisa Clegg’s coronary heart, and spent most of his life in and out of jail to the purpose of being just about disowned by the opposite Dingles.

Ezra Dingle (John Henshaw)

Appeared: 1999

Considered one of Zak’s brothers who made a handful of appearances in 1999. Married to Gwen and a dad to 2 youngsters, all unseen and unnamed.

Caleb Dingle (Mike Kelly)

Appeared: 2000

One other of Zak’s brothers, Mandy Dingle’s dad appeared as soon as to attempt and mend the fractured relationship together with his daughter.

Peg Dingle (Jeanne Hepple)

Appeared: 2002

Zak had a relationship together with his battle-axe of a mom that would finest be described as ‘troublesome’. Mom and son clashed, and she solely had a brief spell residing with the remainder of the Dingles within the village again in 2002. She was final heard of residing in Africa.

Jedediah Dingle (Richard Mayes)

Appeared: 2002

Zak’s estranged father walked out when he was eight years previous. He was seen simply as soon as in 2002 when he got here to the village to see his son shortly earlier than his dying – previous to that, Zak had spent his entire life considering his father had handed away years earlier than.

Lillith Dingle (Amanda Hennessy)

Appeared: 2004, 2006-2007

Delilah’s dodgy sister got here to a family get together in 2004 and left her 4 youngsters with the clan whereas she swanned off, one thing she did greater than as soon as over the following few years. Finally she was accomplished for armed theft, however took off to Eire along with her brood as soon as she was launched from jail.

Luke Dingle (Dean McGonagle)

Appeared: 2004, 2006-2007

Eldest of flighty Lillith’s 4 kids who briefly lived with cousin Marlon Dingle and then spouse Donna throughout one among his mom’s many disappearing acts. Like his siblings, Luke suffered resulting from his unstable background, spending their lives in and out of care, and typically lashed out.

Matthew Dingle (Cillian McCormack/Josh Chamberlain)

Appeared: 2004, 2006-2007

One other of Lillith’s kids, twin brother of Mark.

Mark Dingle (Cormac Golden/Joe Manuel)

Appeared: 2004, 2006-2007

One other of Lillith’s kids, twin brother of Matthew.

Jon Dingle (Lucy Webb)

Appeared: 2004, 2006-2007

Youngest of Lillith’s offspring and her solely daughter, named Jon as her mom wished to maintain up the custom of naming her quartet of youngsters after the apostles.

Solomon Dingle (Paul Shane)

Appeared: 2004

Zak’s cousin and biggest rival. Was in jail the identical time as Sam Dingle. Considered one of his brothers is Charity’s dad Obadiah.

Elvis Dingle (Martin Walsh)

Appeared: 2002-2004

Yet one more cousin of Zak’s, who made recurring visitor appearances for just a few years within the early 2000s. Married to Marilyn, father to sons Brando and Daniel.

Marilyn Dingle (Morag Siller)

Appeared: 2002-2004

Elvis’s spouse, who made recurring visitor appearances for just a few years within the early 2000s. Mum to sons Brando and Daniel.

Kim Tate (Claire King)

First look: 1989

Gold-digging Kim was launched because the second spouse of rich businessman Frank. Consistently clashing together with his grown-up youngsters Zoe and Chris, conniving Kim spent years attempting to get her fingers on the Tate family fortune and lied, schemed and swindled although her first eventful decade within the village. Famously fleeing in a helicopter with younger son Jamie, from her fling with toy boy Dave Glover, and a load of money she’d nicked, Kim was finally jailed off display screen and made a dramatic return to House Farm upon her launch in 2018. She was a suspect within the homicide of ex-husband Graham Foster in 2020.

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln)

First look: 2019

The spawn of merciless Kim is a surprisingly mild-mannered younger vet, most likely as a result of he spent a lot of his life estranged from his imply mom for her nasty nature to rub off on him. Having stated that, Jamie grew to become a love rat beginning an affair with colleague Belle Dingle behind spouse Andrea’s again. We first met Jamie when Kim orchestrated him to get a job within the village so they might reconnect, and he was joined by Ands and younger daughter Millie.

Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale)

First look: 2019

Backstory tells us that glamorous Andrea was initially employed by Kim’s henchman, the late Graham Foster, to trick Jamie into marrying her as a approach of conserving tabs on him for Kim. Andrea genuinely fell for Mr Tate, however later admitted to sleeping with Graham which briefly put the paternity of daughter Millie unsure (don’t fear, a DNA take a look at proved she was Jamie’s). She claims to have cleaned up her act from her days as a con artist, however her revenge on her dishonest hubby confirmed she’s embracing the tyrannical Tate title.

Frank Tate (Norman Bowler)

Appeared: 1989-1997

The omnipotent Tate patriarch was blinded by love for trophy spouse Kim, his secretary who he’d had an affair with whereas first spouse Jean was dying of most cancers. That every one modified when Kim revealed her money-grabbing true colors and the couple had been at conflict for the perfect a part of ten years. Kim faked her dying and framed Frank for her homicide, and when she miraculously returned her hubby had a coronary heart assault and she watched as he died. She memorably checked he’d stopped respiration by holding a compact mirror to his airways, earlier than checking her lippy and fleeing the scene.

Chris Tate (Peter Amory)

Appeared: 1989-2003

Posh dangerous boy Chris was the inheritor to the Tate throne which sparked a rivalry with step-mum Kim and quite a few clashes with dad Frank. Paralysed after the 1993 aircraft crash, Chris grew to become a bitter, twisted particular person with an more and more controlling nature that wrecked quite a few romances together with two marriages (Kathy Glover and Rachel Hughes, with whom he had a son, Joseph). He framed third spouse Charity Dingle for his ‘homicide’ after she cheated on him with Cain Dingle, by taking his personal life upon studying he had an inoperable mind tumour. Him and Charity had a son, Noah, born shortly after he died.

Zoe Tate (Leah Bracknell)

Appeared: 1989-2005

The subtle vet was much less unstable than her brother Chris, however a lifetime of trauma took its toll and she battled schizophrenia and alcoholism. Pioneering Zoe was Emmerdale’s first homosexual character and she and girlfriend Emma Nightingale shared the cleaning soap’s first lesbian kiss in 1995. The final of the unique Tates standing into the 21st century, Zoe moved to New Zealand with daughter Jean, conceived in a hook-up with hunky Scott Windsor within the haze of a breakdown, and nephew Joseph, fastidiously timing a gasoline explosion at House Farm as new homeowners the Kings moved in, fuelled by her rivalry with the clan.

Liam Hammond (Mark Powley)

Appeared: 1999

Frank’s secret illegitimate love little one tracked down his half-siblings Chris and Zoe after their father’s dying, and took them each hostage in a crazed act of revenge for being deserted by the clan. Zoe shot Liam lifeless and she and Chris escaped.

Joe Tate (Ned Porteous)

Appeared: 1995-2005, 2017-2018

Son of Chris (who died in 2003) and Rachel (who died in 1999), orphaned Joseph was raised by Aunt Zoe and taken to New Zealand when he was 10. Believing that floozy Charity Dingle ruined his dad’s life, grown-up Joe posed underneath the false identification of playboy tycoon Tom Waterhouse and seduced Charity’s daughter Debbie Dingle as a part of a protracted recreation of revenge on Chris’s behalf in opposition to his former stepmum. Finally revealing who he actually was, Joe modified his thoughts having correctly fallen for Debbie and the pair deliberate to run off collectively. Step-granny Kim ordered a success on him for attempting to take management of the family enterprise and Cain Dingle thought he’d killed Joe when he collapsed after a fist combat. Turned out Graham Foster helped his step-grandson get away and the lad is now laying low in Monte Carlo.

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough)

Appeared: 2017-2020

Mysterious man in black Graham Foster was launched because the manservant/butler/surrogate dad for Joe (or Tom, as he was initially), and was appointed by Zoe Tate because the boy’s authorized guardian since childhood. His tragic, eventful previous informed us his pregnant first spouse Cheryl died in a drink-driving accident he precipitated, and when Kim was reintroduced in 2018 it turned out he’d been working for her behind the scenes for years. Not solely that however that they had a wedding of comfort whereas she was banged up so he might defend her monetary property on the skin. Graham made quite a few enemies within the village and his homicide in 2020 sparked an enormous whodunnit, with the perpetrator finally unmasked as Pierce Harris, former husband of Graham’s lover Rhona Goskirk.

