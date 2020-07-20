Emmerdale’s Harriet defends Malone, but will Cain still seek revenge for Moira’s accident?

Whereas the finger of suspicion over Moira’s (Natalie J.Robb) hit and run in Emmerdale factors to DI Malone (Mark Womack), Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) made certain that Moira knew that it was not him. But whereas Moira tentatively believed her, convincing Cain (Jeff Hordley) will not be fairly really easy.

Whereas Moira recovers from the accident, she revealed to Cain that she doesn’t know who hit her, but Malone is the prime suspect after she found the affair he was having with Harriet. But Harriet finds herself having to defend him following him assuring her he performed no half in it.

Arriving on the hospital, Harriet instructed Moira that it was not him but whereas she appeared to just accept it, albeit with an air of warning, she warned Harriet that she must persuade Cain of his innocence and that she could not have lengthy left to take action.

Will Cain enact revenge on Malone, and the way will he react if he ever learns that Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) was accountable for hitting Moira?

As for Jamie, he continued to worry that the police could also be onto him whereas Andrea (Anna Nightingale) continued to be by his aspect. Nevertheless, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) noticed the 2 collectively and rapidly left, to Jamie’s misery and Andrea’s glee. How lengthy can Jamie hold his secret?

Elsewhere tonight, Lydia Hart was pressured to confront her potential Huntingdon’s analysis when she began speaking to Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) about how a lot the worrying is affecting her. Chas knew she needed to try to supply some encouragement to seek out out and she or he was profitable with Lydia agreeing to go and have the check accomplished.

But there was a catch as Lydia requested Chas to not let anybody, even her circle of relatives, know. Whereas Chas agreed to maintain the key, will Lydia find yourself regretting not having the help of her household as she waits for the check outcomes?

In the meantime, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) continued to trigger issues on the cafe after what occurred to her dad. A shocked Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) watched as she destroyed a cake meant for a charity and she or he was pressured to clean dishes consequently.

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re trying for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.