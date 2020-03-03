Emmerdale’s Kim Tate jailed for her part in Graham’s murder as Andrea turns on her?

Emmerdale’s Tate household proved blood isn’t at all times thicker than water this night (Tuesday third February) as all of them turned on one another.

Lastly, the reality about Kim Tate’s (Claire King) involvement in Graham Foster’s murder got here out as Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) came upon his mom had employed a hitman to complete off the previous butler.

Seemingly pretending to not discover his mum’s earlier felony dealings, Jamie was completely outraged and puzzled if he might transfer on along with his life figuring out he got here from a mobster.

However Kim managed to win him spherical, and though he wasn’t joyful, Jamie agreed to maintain his mouth shut on the entire revelation.

That was, till, Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) wormed her manner in and came upon Kim’s lethal secret.

The mom brandished Mrs T a monster, and even managed to get a sneaky dig in, saying Jamie didn’t inform her simply how dangerous she was in actual life, confirming Jamie’s relationship along with his mum hasn’t at all times been easy.

Seeing her probability, Andrea dropped the killer blow – and it got here in the type of a basic Emmerdale household blackmail.

Turning to Jamie, Andrea insisted: “I’ll let you know what, you may hold your mom’s soiled secrets and techniques, and I get full custody of Millie.”

“Not an opportunity,” the offended father exclaimed.

Andrea then stated he must inform the police, emphasising its Kim or Millie.

On the finish of the episode, Jamie was compelled to come back to phrases with the tough resolution. Would it not be his mom or his daughter?

It wouldn’t be fully out of the blue if Jamie shopped in Kim, contemplating their relationship has solely not too long ago flourished; however bear in mind, across the time of Graham’s murder, the entire Tate clan had an epic fallout, that means tensions are little question excessive.

And with Andrea holding the playing cards – properly, Millie – it appears Jamie might be pushed to determined measures in the approaching weeks.

Is Kim off to jail? Time will inform…




