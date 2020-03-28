Emmerdale’s Liam Fox says Dan’s injuries are “long-term and life-changing”

Emmerdale star Liam Fox has revealed his alter ego Dan Spencer has an extended street forward, following an excessive allergic response inflicting a critical spinal harm that would imply he could by no means stroll once more.

The mechanic, who has a nut allergy, suffered an anaphylactic shock after consuming a wrap that unknowingly contained almond milk. Within the throes of his response he fell onto a chunk of kit within the storage and has misplaced feeling in his legs.

On Friday 27th March he was recovering from emergency surgical procedure to insert a metallic plate in his again, and now faces an unsure future as to the everlasting affect on his mobility. “The impact this has on Dan is life-changing for a bit,” Fox advised RadioTimes.com. “It’s going to be very difficult and is a reasonably long-term factor.

“Though they’re not collectively, Kerry might be a help for him. And his daughter Amelia, in fact, and Bob will assist him out as issues transfer ahead.”

The incident is all all the way down to Brenda Hope (Lesley Dunlop), who crucially did not flag substances in meals ready for her cafe. Mortified at her mistake, she visited Dan in hospital and admitted every thing – however he lashed out at her lackadaisical lapse and spat that she had ruined his life.

In addition to Dan’s well being, the implications will little doubt be large for Brenda’s livelihood. Fox is happy to be on the coronary heart of a dramatic storyline that divides the group, as Dan can normally be relied upon for gentle reduction.

“I used to be buzzing after I bought advised in regards to the story,” he enthuses. “It’s good to play the comedy character however each now and once more, you need one thing you may get your enamel right into a bit. With a cleaning soap, you’re not essentially simply the comedy man, you’ll be able to then have drama for a bit as everyone seems to be three-dimensional.”

The plot thickens subsequent week when Brenda tries to cowl her tracks by eliminating any proof that would incriminate her. Mandy Dingle lays into her for what she’s completed to her mate, and quickly learns she’s been making an attempt to keep away from any comeback. May Brenda find yourself in deep trouble?

