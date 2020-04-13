Emmerdale’s Lydia goes missing as Mandy panics over her welfare

Emmerdale weddings by no means do go to plan and on Monday 13th April’s instalment, it appeared the worst is about to occur throughout Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia’s (Karen Blick).

It was the massive hen and stag events, however in true Mandy Dingle model, she went and made an enormous mistake – the attractive masseuse who was imagined to be entertaining the hens was by accident despatched to the boys, whereas the hens needed to make do with a whisky tasting session.

However everybody made the a lot of the scenario – even Cain sat down for a therapeutic massage – and by the top of the evening, all concerned have been positively steaming drunk.

Lydia naturally needed to hold on the evening and requested her hens to enter city with them, however with the whisky taking its toll, solely hardy Mandy pushed on into the small hours of the evening.

On the best way residence, the bride-to-be was caught vomiting out of the again of her cab, whereas Mandy had a combat with the taxi driver who wouldn’t take them any additional.

And to make issues worse, he drove off, leaving the 2 girls stranded on a rustic street.

Mandy turned to Lydia to formulate a plan on how they have been going to get residence however a lot to her shock, the bride was gone.

Turning into fairly frightened, Mandy shouted throughout for her pal, however Lydia was nowhere to be seen.

Will she flip up unhurt earlier than her wedding ceremony day?

We all know from spoilers Lydia and Sam will fortunately tie the knot, but it surely gained’t be with out drama…

Vinny’s dad will present up utterly unannounced and it’s one other shock for Mandy.

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re searching for extra to observe try our TV information.

