Emmerdale’s Malone killed following tense showdown with Daybreak?

It seems to be as if Mark Malone (Mark Womack) might have lastly gone too far in Emmerdale as upcoming scenes seem to point out the top of the highway for the dales villain.

Following Daybreak Taylor (Olivia Bromley) discovering the affair that he’s having with Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) behind Will’s (Dean Andrews) again, not solely did she make it clear that her father will study the reality, however she additionally reported Malone to his superiors – a courageous transfer taking over somebody as violent and corrupt as Malone!

While it was a daring factor for Daybreak to do, it was additionally a dangerous choice and upcoming scenes will present Malone resort to stunning strategies with the intention to try to get her off his again for good.

Losing little time in making Daybreak realise it was a mistake to cross him, he tells her that there might be no investigation and that her claims have been ignored. Whereas she is reeling from that revelation, it quickly turns into clear that he has one thing far worse than simply unhealthy information to ship to her.

Realizing that she has a historical past with medicine, he calmly exhibits her a bag of heroin and a syringe. A horrified Daybreak quickly realises what’s to return when he pulls out a gun and signifies that he’ll drive her to inject the medicine, urging her to take sufficient to overdose.

With seemingly no possibility, all hope seems to be misplaced for Daybreak till somebody sudden makes an look and never solely saves the day however leaves Malone in a crumpled heap on the ground. Is Malone lifeless and if he’s, who killed him?

Even when Malone is taken out of the sport, there’ll nonetheless be a whole lot of fallout from his actions to return. Will nonetheless wants to listen to concerning the affair and we can not think about Daybreak agreeing to maintain Harriet’s secret – particularly after these occasions….

Emmerdale is ready to return to its full-time schedule as of subsequent month alongside fellow ITV cleaning soap Coronation Avenue. Each soaps have been on a diminished episode output since lockdown started again in March and sure tales have run for longer than anticipated in consequence. The present has since returned to filming and we are actually seeing the brand new socially distanced filming methods taking part in out on the display screen.

