Emmerdale’s Mandy Dingle reveals tragic miscarriage secret in emotional lockdown episode

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) revealed a tragic secret she has saved to herself for 15 years in Emmerdale‘s newest lockdown episode, confessing to adopted son Vinny she had a miscarriage shortly after his dad Paul walked out on them.

Over the primary month of isolating themselves from weak relative Lydia Dingle by transferring out of Wishing Properly Cottage and into the sweetness salon, the environment between the pair began off frosty as Vin blamed Mandy for driving Paul away after he tracked him down desirous to make amends.

Slowly issues thawed, aided by the invention of a secret prosecco stash, and Mandy quickly made a heartbreaking admission – when Paul left she found she was pregnant however sadly misplaced the newborn fairly early on. Vinny’s grandmother, since deceased, was the one particular person she informed. Following an emergency operation, docs informed Mandy she would by no means be capable of have organic children of her personal.

“I completely love this story,” says Riley. “Mandy’s 15-year-old secret is the massive ‘bomb’ of the episode. She has been sitting on it for therefore lengthy and now issues will all of the sudden make a lot sense. It’s going to have enormous repercussions going ahead.”

Paul’s whereabouts had been additionally revealed – he’s working as an NHS volunteer – and far was made from Vinny’s crush on Liv Flaherty. Might they be set for a socially-distanced romance?

The instalment, the third of Emmerdale’s lockdown specials that marked the cleaning soap’s phased return to filming in late Might after the pandemic shut manufacturing down in March, additionally teased one other potential future plot as Vinny’s organic mom was correctly mentioned for the primary time.

Seems she had left properly earlier than Paul met Mandy, and after he scarpered Ms Dingle helped Vinny’s gran discover her however to no avail. Mandy informed Vin she understood the necessity for him to have a relationship together with his actual mum, however was secretly happy when the search proved fruitless as she had come to think about the lad as her personal, and vowed to guard him from hurt and heartache in the long run.

Was this a sneaky manner of establishing a shock return for the girl who gave start to Vinny, however had nothing to do together with his upbringing? We all know playing money owed drove Paul away, however what was the true purpose Vin’s mummy was by no means a part of his life? Would she battle Mandy for her boy?

Emmerdale’s lockdown continues on Wednesday 17th June, with bickering couple Jimmy and Nicola King the following family in focus.

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In the event you’re in search of extra to observe take a look at our TV information.