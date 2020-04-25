Emmerdale’s Mandy worries for Vinny as Paul closes in on his son

Emmerdale‘s Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) has made one factor very clear with regards to Paul, the daddy of Vinny – she doesn’t need him to have something to do together with her son.

However little does she know that Paul has already met him, solely Vinny doesn’t understand it.

Viewers tonight (24th April) noticed Paul proceed to behave deviously in his makes an attempt to be a part of his life.

Viewers had beforehand seen Paul befriend Vinny, however ensuring that he stored his parental secret to himself.

Going by the identify Alex, the 2 struck up a dialog when he paid a go to as a buyer to the scrapyard.

Wily Paul wormed his means right into a job there, making certain he will probably be spending a whole lot of time with his boy.

Tonight noticed Mandy and Vinny each nonetheless unaware of who “Alex” actually was, with Paul ensuring he stayed out of the best way when his ex turned up.

Considering that Paul had already left the village, she was there purely to do what she does finest – intervene together with her son’s enterprise and doing all that she will to ensure he will get a elevate and a promotion, regardless that there isn’t one up for grabs!

Persistant Paul was definitely working onerous to get to see his boy, however Vinny was distracted by the messages.

Paul did almost cross paths with Mandy later on the scrapyard, however was positive to make a hasty retreat and managed to pay attention in on her dialog with Vinny with out her data.

However with all this deception used with regards to merely assembly his son, how will Vinny (and Mandy for that matter) react when the reality is revealed? Emmerdale is a small place, however we’re predicting fireworks on the horizon…

