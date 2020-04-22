Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick reveals her biggest wish for Vanessa as she battles cancer

Emmerdale followers are keen Vanessa Woodfield to beat bowel cancer as she undergoes chemotherapy, as is Michelle Hardwick who performs the courageous vet, and the actress has revealed the objectives she’d like her character to achieve when – or if – she makes it via her draining therapy.

“Firstly I’d love her to go on that household vacation that was meant to be her and Charity Dingle’s honeymoon a number of months in the past,” she tells RadioTimes.com. “Charity thought Vanessa took her son Johnny when she was really being held hostage by Pierce Harris!

“We don’t know a lot about her mum so if she had a ‘bucket checklist’ of kinds I feel it will be good for Vanessa to achieve out and reconnect with her after going via this. They’re in one another’s lives, she visits her generally, however I don’t really feel like which have one of the best mom/daughter relationship.”

Requested who might play her estranged father or mother, Hardwick is cautious to not offend any potential casting decisions… “In actual life my mum is in early 60s so it must be an actress someplace round that age. I’ll should do some on-line analysis, I daren’t say any names in case they’re not sufficiently old! Somebody advised Sarah Lancashire which might be nice, however I’d say she’s too younger.”

RadioTimes.com helpfully suggests Vera star and Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn, which will get an enthusiastic response. “I’ve heard she could be a fan of the present, really… It’s only a disgrace Michael Praed isn’t within the solid any extra as my dad to be partnered with them!”

Vanessa’s chemo wrestle causes the normally smart soul to go off the rails on Wednesday 22ndApril, when she drags reluctant greatest mate Rhona Goskirk to their outdated scholar bar to have a good time her BFF’s birthday.

What begins out as a visit down reminiscence lane to make ‘Ness really feel regular once more spirals right into a booze-fuelled catastrophe as Ms Woodfield clashes with a cocky punter and drinks to overlook her worries, resulting in a battle with Charity about why she went out within the first place.

“Vanessa simply wished to get out of the home and have a little bit of normality,” sighs Hardwick. “This younger lad begins taking the mickey out of her bum bag which accommodates her medicine, and the fact of what she’s going via hits her.

“She will get extra drunk and throws a drink over this lad. It’s filmed and is posted on-line, and by the point Vanessa will get residence Charity has seen it – she had no concept she’d even gone out!

“Vanessa feels responsible and is a bit sheepish as she sobers up. I don’t assume she’s going off the rails although, it’s a one-off blowout. You’ll be able to’t blame her for wanting to flee the whole lot.”

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re trying for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.