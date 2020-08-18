Emmerdale’s Nate Robinson ruins Belle and Jamie’s relationship with cruel swipe?

Jamie Tate’s (Alexander Lincoln) life has been a large number for a while now in Emmerdale. His lengthy affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) was uncovered in essentially the most public of the way, he was then revealed to be the hit and run driver in Moira Barton’s (Natalie J.Robb) accident – which in flip led to him being blackmailed by his spouse, Andrea (Anna Nightingale).

While Andrea has since dropped her blackmail scheme and allowed Jamie to start out a brand new life with Belle, his secret remains to be on dicey floor, particularly after Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) found the surprising reality.

Jamie used the one benefit he needed to strive and preserve Nate from reporting him, providing him his job again in change for his silence, however upcoming scenes present that Nate could also be leaning in the direction of turning him down and telling the police all the things.

As Jamie and Belle go public with their relationship, they discover that persons are not joyful that the 2 have made issues official. Lydia and Sam (Karen Blick and James Hooton) make their emotions on the matter recognized, a lot to Belle’s disappointment – however the worst is but to come back when Belle runs into Nate.

Listening to they’re formally collectively, an offended Nate tells Belle that Jamie tried to bribe him within the hope that it’s going to open her eyes to what he’s actually like. However with Belle standing by her man, Nate makes it clear to her that he won’t be bribed and he definitely has no plans on letting Jamie get away with his crime.

However as Belle tries to speak him round, will he agree to remain quiet, or will Jamie’s subsequent drawback contain a go to from the police?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale, it appears we’ve got lastly seen the dying of Malone (Mark Womack) following Harriet Finch’s (Katherine Dow Blyton) shock assault in final night time’s episode. However is that this actually the tip for the Dales villain?

