Emmerdale’s Rhona gets sweet revenge on Kim Tate – but will she regret it?

Revenge is a dish greatest served chilly so dearly departed Graham Foster needs to be delighted with the simply desserts he deliveroo-ed from six ft beneath to former spouse, employer and arch enemy Kim Tate by way of a sneaky final minute will change in Emmerdale‘s Wednesday 1st April episode.

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) was shocked when she found she had been made sole beneficiary of “some huge cash” but not too shocked to right away put the cash to good use by bailing out Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) simply as Kim thought she’d acquired her claws into Butler’s Farm.

It was a very satisfying transfer by Rhona after Kim (Claire King) had been particularly vile to her in The Woolpack as she performed the grieving widow. “You’re the explanation he’s useless,” spat Kim, mentioning that it was Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), Rhona’s rapist ex-husband who killed him.

Foster supposed the cash for Rhona and son Leo’s future so shopping for the farm off Moira and going into partnership along with her seems a greater prospect than her intermittent locum work on the vets – simply so long as Moira retains off the bottle and doesn’t decide any extra fights with Cain.

From a storyline perspective it seems like a wholesome reset for each Moira and Rhona when it comes to character opening up contemporary challenges for them when the cleaning soap ultimately resumes filming and creating tales that aren’t outlined by any love pursuits within the village.

Chances are high that Kim gained’t take it mendacity down but there needs to be loads of mileage on this new Sport of Farms situation cast in muck and dirt.

Elsewhere Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) inspired too-easily-swayed Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) to choose a aspect in his battle with crooked cop DI Malone (Mark Womack).

“And it higher be mine.” Time to develop that backbone, Will.

