Emmerdale’s Rhona Goskirk finally escapes Pierce’s grasps – and not a moment too soon

Emmerdale was an eventful affair this night as Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) had one ultimate showdown with Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather).

The evil rapist acquired out of jail a couple of months again and inside a few weeks, killed off Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), kidnapped Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) and Johnny, and whacked Kim Tate (Claire King) over the top, virtually killing her.

Tonight’s episode (25th February) noticed Rhona come face-to-face along with her rapist for the primary time, as she desperately made an try to avoid wasting Vanessa and Johnny by going together with Pierce’s plan.

It made for a tense and darkish Emmerdale instalment as Rhona tried to lure Pierce, however fortunately he tripped himself up as he let Rhona have entry to her cellphone the place she may livestream to the Free Marlon Dingle web page.

And on the finish of all of it, intelligent Rhona pulled an Arya Stark and double-crossed Pierce by pretending to have a butter knife up her sleeve, solely to jab him with the tranquilliser in her different hand.

It was a massive moment for Rhona who finally acquired the self management she wanted over Pierce.

When it was revealed the rapist could be returning to Emmerdale, I had my doubts. It didn’t really feel proper to convey this monster again to the village, robbing Rhona of the liberty she wanted, however as Emmerdale’s government producer Jane Hudson, solely tells RadioTimes.com: “We at all times knew that the Graham homicide story needed to have a twist that nobody noticed coming, which made Pierce the right character to convey again.”

Because the storyline performed out, poor Rhona was tormented extra and extra, discovering herself as soon as extra on the centre of this stalking nightmare.

However it was essential that we noticed how a lot Rhona has developed as a character since her ordeal by the hands of Pierce. We noticed her not solely stick the bull tranquilliser in, but in addition finally inform him she had moved on.

Hudson added how seeing Rhona overcome Pierce was a part of the plan from the start, explaining to us: “The viewers not too long ago noticed Rhona’s response to listening to that Pierce was up for parole and the impact it had on her. Bringing Pierce again allowed Rhona to finally confront her previous, take management and face her fears head on.”

Maybe that was due to Graham, however the Rhona we’ve come to like over the previous couple of years is one who is aware of her personal power and her personal price; she undoubtedly wasn’t afraid to inform anybody they had been mistaken and fought for the life she needed, even when that did imply she would go away her pals heartbroken.

Right here’s hoping Rhona can finally put that evil man behind her and concentrate on a peaceable future with out monstrous Pierce in her life.

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers