Emmerdale’s Vanessa learns her cancer has spread – Michelle Hardwick on her character’s fight

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) has a protracted fight forward in Emmerdale after studying her cancer has spread.

Medical doctors advised the courageous vet on Friday 28th February her not too long ago recognized bowel cancer had progressed to stage three and has spread into her lymph nodes. She now faces surgical procedure to take away as a lot of the cancer as potential, adopted by six months of chemotherapy.

There have been emotional scenes as Vanessa struggled to course of the information upon receiving check outcomes earlier than telling fiancee Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), whose wrestle with the bombshell is already driving a wedge between the favored pair.

The couple’s pleasure at being reunited after ‘Ness was held hostage by killer Pierce Harris was short-lived as they had been plunged straight into coping with the cancer affirmation. Over the approaching months, Emmerdale will discover Vanessa’s situation, and viewers will see the results of the prolonged analysis that has been going on behind the scenes into find out how to painting it in truth.

“I’ve identified concerning the storyline for fairly some time,” Hardwick advised Inside Cleaning soap. “Our producer Jane Hudson needed to point out a comparatively younger mum simply going about her regular enterprise, when she out of the blue will get struck down.

“I’ve met people who find themselves going by means of this for actual, and it’s been an actual eye-opener,” she shares. “We’ve had convention calls, spoken to charities together with Bowel Cancer UK, and I’ve been speaking to an skilled referred to as Professor Mark concerning the signs and the way individuals react after they’re advised they’ve cancer.

“It’s fascinating as he stated it’s typically these across the affected person that cry extra, whereas the particular person it’s taking place to is commonly extra stoic. That’s how I’m enjoying Vanessa, she’s being sturdy for everybody else. It’s the individuals round her who’re breaking down.”

That’s definitely the case with Charity, who’s at a loss as to find out how to cope and honour her girlfriend’s request they preserve the information to themselves for now. She virtually confided in cousin Chas Dingle however stopped herself, though it stays to be seen how lengthy Charity can proceed to maintain quiet about one thing so big as Vanessa faces the long run.

Hardwick stays optimistic as to the message the cleaning soap hopes to get throughout: “Vanessa is hard and is simply getting on with it. Fairly than sitting round in her dressing robe ready for all of it to occur, we’ll see her getting on the market and residing her life. I hope I can do the storyline justice.”

