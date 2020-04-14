Emmerdale’s Vinny in danger as his dad Paul creeps into his life unknowingly?

It’s definitely a shock when Emmerdale’s Mandy Dingle bumps into Paul, Vinny’s dad.

With loads of historical past there, she has to do all she will be able to to attempt to throw him off the scent as to the place their son is – one thing that she was assured she will be able to do.

Sadly for Mandy, she thinks improper and Paul may be very a lot nonetheless in the village, however what does this imply for Vinny and his security?

Vinny might not be a Dingle by blood, however he’s undoubtedly one of many household, and Mandy has made it very clear the lad isn’t in Emmerdale anymore to Paul.

Sure she had satisfied him, she doesn’t discover that at Sam and Lydia’s marriage ceremony, Paul is there and conserving a detailed eye on each she and Vinny.

Mandy has no thought simply how a lot Paul has begun to imbed himself in their lives already although. Whereas she is opening as much as Lydia, telling her extra concerning the historical past that the pair shared and why she doesn’t need him round, she is oblivious to the truth that Vinny has already met his father- even when he doesn’t realize it but.

Paul has began work on the scrapyard, with Vinny, and wastes no time in beginning to speak to him – all of the whereas hiding his true id.

However as the 2 introduce one another, viewers will probably be left to ponder on simply what it’s that Paul needs from his son, and why he’s hiding the truth that he’s his father.

What are his intentions and can Vinny find yourself discovering out the reality? And the way will Mandy react when she finds out the devious steps Paul has taken to open up a dialog with Vinny?

We will’t think about that it is a secret that can keep hidden for lengthy.

